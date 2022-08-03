Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The 1975 Announce Tour Dates, Ponder “Happiness” on New Single: Stream

The band's new album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, arrives in October

The 1975
The 1975, photo by Samuel Bradley
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
August 3, 2022 | 1:17pm ET

    The 1975 have shared another sample of their upcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, ahead of its October 14th release. Entitled “Happiness,” the song is a shimmering, certified dance-floor jam that evokes the adrenaline rush of falling in love. Watch the song’s music video below. UPDATE: The 1975 have also mapped out a North American tour kicking off in November (get tickets here).

    On “Happiness,” The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s pop star vocals depict the lengths to which he’d go just for the attention of his love interest: “Oh, oh, I would go blind just to see you/ I’d go too far just to have you near.” Near the end of the track, Healy repeats “I’ll never love again,” a sentiment that carries both the relief of having found the one and the fear of losing it all.

    Beginning in November, The 1975 will launch “At Their Very Best,” a 23-date North American tour that includes high-profile stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival. A fan ticket pre-sale is set for Monday, August 8th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Tuesday, August 9th (use code APPLAUSE), and finally, a public on-sale goes down Friday, August 12th via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the follow-up to The 1975’s 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form. The band initially previewed the album by sharing “Part of the Band,” which features uncredited vocals from Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner.

    In 2021, Healy and drummer George Daniel collaborated with beabadoobee on her EP Our Extended Play, and Healy made a surprise appearance onstage at a Phoebe Bridgers show in Los Angeles.

    The 1975 2022 Tour Dates:
    11/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    11/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    11/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    11/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
    11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem
    11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
    11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium
    11/15 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre
    11/16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall
    11/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    11/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival
    11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre
    11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels
    11/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre
    11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
    11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
    12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
    12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater
    12/08 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena
    12/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom
    12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
    12/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION
    12/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Whitmer Thomas The Older I Get The Funnier I Was album 2022 Rigamarole single tour tickets

Whitmer Thomas Announces New Album The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, 2022 Tour Dates

August 3, 2022

Gabriel Iglesias tickets fluffy 2022 tour comedy dodger stadium

How to Get Tickets to Gabriel Iglesias' 2022 Tour

August 3, 2022

steve lacy give you the world tour us dates tickets schedule

Steve Lacy Announces "Give You the World" North American 2022 Tour Dates

August 2, 2022

the bronx fall 2022 north american tour

The Bronx Announce Fall 2022 North American Tour, Including Co-Headlining Run with The Chats

August 2, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The 1975 Announce Tour Dates, Ponder "Happiness" on New Single: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale