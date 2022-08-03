The 1975 Announce Tour Dates, Ponder “Happiness” on New Single: Stream

The 1975 have shared another sample of their upcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, ahead of its October 14th release. Entitled “Happiness,” the song is a shimmering, certified dance-floor jam that evokes the adrenaline rush of falling in love. Watch the song’s music video below. UPDATE: The 1975 have also mapped out a North American tour kicking off in November (get tickets here).

On “Happiness,” The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s pop star vocals depict the lengths to which he’d go just for the attention of his love interest: “Oh, oh, I would go blind just to see you/ I’d go too far just to have you near.” Near the end of the track, Healy repeats “I’ll never love again,” a sentiment that carries both the relief of having found the one and the fear of losing it all.

Beginning in November, The 1975 will launch “At Their Very Best,” a 23-date North American tour that includes high-profile stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Los Angeles’ Kia Forum, and Mexico City’s Corona Capital Festival. A fan ticket pre-sale is set for Monday, August 8th, followed by a Live Nation pre-sale on Tuesday, August 9th (use code APPLAUSE), and finally, a public on-sale goes down Friday, August 12th via Ticketmaster.

Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the follow-up to The 1975’s 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form. The band initially previewed the album by sharing “Part of the Band,” which features uncredited vocals from Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner.

In 2021, Healy and drummer George Daniel collaborated with beabadoobee on her EP Our Extended Play, and Healy made a surprise appearance onstage at a Phoebe Bridgers show in Los Angeles.

The 1975 2022 Tour Dates:

11/03 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/04 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

11/07 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

11/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

11/10 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem

11/12 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

11/13 – Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

11/15 – Grand Prairie, TX @ Texas Trust CU Theatre

11/16 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

11/17 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

11/20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital Festival

11/23 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

11/25 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater at Virgin Hotels

11/26 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

11/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

11/29 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

12/01 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center

12/02 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater

12/08 – Independence, MO @ Cable Dahmer Arena

12/10 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Eagles Ballroom

12/12 – Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

12/16 – Newport, KY @ PromoWest Pavilion at OVATION

12/17 – Pittsburgh, PA @ UPMC Events Center