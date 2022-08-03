Menu
The 1975 Ponder “Happiness” on New Single: Stream

Another track from Being Funny in a Foreign Language

The 1975, photo via Instagram
August 3, 2022 | 12:10pm ET

    The 1975 have shared another sample of their upcoming album, Being Funny in a Foreign Language, ahead of its October 14th release. Entitled “Happiness,” the song is a shimmering, certified dance-floor jam that evokes the adrenaline rush of falling in love. Take a listen below. UPDATE: The 1975 have also shared the accompanying music video for “Happiness.”

    On “Happiness,” The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s pop star vocals depict the lengths to which he’d go just for the attention of his love interest: “Oh, oh, I would go blind just to see you/ I’d go too far just to have you near.” Near the end of the track, Healy repeats “I’ll never love again,” a sentiment that carries both the relief of having found the one and the fear of losing it all.

    Being Funny in a Foreign Language is the follow-up to The 1975’s 2020 album Notes on a Conditional Form. The band initially previewed the album by sharing “Part of the Band,” which features uncredited vocals from Japanese Breakfast’s Michelle Zauner.

    In 2021, Healy and drummer George Daniel collaborated with beabadoobee on her EP Our Extended Play, and Healy made a surprise appearance onstage at a Phoebe Bridgers show in Los Angeles.

     

