The Bronx are heading out on a Fall 2022 North American tour, co-headlining the first leg with Aussie punks The Chats.

The general on-sale begins Friday (August 5th) at 1 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster, with pre-sales launching Wednesday (August 3rd) and Thursday (August 4th), depending on the market.

The co-headlining run kicks off October 4th in San Diego, California, and extends through October 23rd in Boston. Drug Church and Scowl will support these dates.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Bronx will then embark on their own headlining run with support from Drug Church, Robot Monster, and Meat Wave on select dates. This second leg begins October 25th in Philadelphia and runs through a November 5th appearance at the Punk in the Park festival in Orange County, California (sans the tour support acts).

“We are beyond stoked to be heading out with The Chats, Drug Church, and Scowl this fall,” The Bronx singer Matt Caughthran said via a press release. “All of the bands are at pivotal and special moments in their careers, and all of the bands kick fucking ass. These shows are guaranteed to be absolutely insane.”

The Bronx are fresh off a successful 2021 campaign that saw the release of a new album, Bronx VI, an ambitious 7″ single series, and a run supporting Rancid and Dropkick Murphys co-headlining tour. Meanwhile, The Chats turned heads with a notable performance at Coachella back in April and are releasing their sophomore album, Get Fucked, on August 19th.

Advertisement

Below you can see the tour fliers and full list of dates. Get tickets here.

The Bronx’s Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates:

10/04 – San Diego, CA @ Music Box #

10/06 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theater #

10/07 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theater #

10/10 – Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theater #

10/11 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater #

10/13 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex #

10/14 – Denver, CO @ Summit #

10/15 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater #

10/16 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater #

10/18 – Chicago, IL @ Concord Music Hall #

10/19 – Detroit, MI @ El Club #

10/20 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix #

10/21 – Montreal, QC @ Corona Theater #

10/22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel #

10/23 – Boston, MA @ Big Night Live #

10/25 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theater of the Living Arts *

10/26 – Washington, DC @ The Black Cat *

10/27 – Charlotte, NC @ The Underground *

10/28 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade *

10/29 – Memphis, TN @ Growlers *

10/31 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk ^

11/01 – Dallas, TX @ Trees ^

11/03 – Albuquerque, NM @ Launchpad ^

11/04 – Phoenix, AZ @ The Rebel Lounge ^

11/05 – Orange County, CA @ Punk in the Park %

# = w/ The Chats, Drug Church, and Scow

* = w/ Drug Church and Scowl

^ = w/ Drug Church and Meat Wave

% = w/ The Bronx only