HBO Offers First Look at The Last of Us TV Series: Watch

HBO has revealed the first look at The Last of Us, its upcoming episodic series based on the popular video game franchise of the same name. Set for release in 2023, the 10-episode first season stars Pedro Pascal, Bella Ramsey, Gabriel Luna, and Nick Offerman.

Released on PlayStation in 2013, The Last of Us is among the most critically acclaimed blockbusters in the history of the video game medium, with a Metacritic rating of 95 out of 100 and over 20 million units sold. It’s set 20 years after the zombie apocalypse, when the Infected roam freely and most survivors live in heavily policed militarized zones. One smuggler, a bereaved father named Joel (Pascal), is tasked with helping 14-year-old orphan Ellie (Ramsey) to reach a mysterious group called the Fireflies. While Ellie herself is infected, she never undergoes the horrifying zombie transformation, giving hope to the survivors for a cure. But while this supplies the plot its forward momentum, the story is beloved for the nuanced relationship between Joel and Ellie. A sequel, The Last of Us Part II, came out in 2020.

Chernobyl scribe Craig Mazin adapted The Last of Us alongside the game’s creator, Neil Druckmann, with original game composer Gustavo Santaolalla set to provide the show’s score.

Given all that’s involved, the cost of The Last of Us’ first season reportedly “well exceeds the eight figure per episode mark,” which would make it among the most expensive TV shows ever made.

The first footage of The Last of Us was included at the end of a new HBO sizzle real previewing its upcoming original programming. Check it out below.