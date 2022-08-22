The National Team with Bon Iver for “Weird Goodbyes”: Stream

The National have shared a new song with Bon Iver called “Weird Goodbyes.” Check it out below.

The National offered a bit of background on “Weird Goodbyes” via their Instagram. “Last spring, the band reconvened at Long Pond to begin writing and recording new music that we’ve been working on ever since,” they said. “’Weird Goodbyes’ featuring Bon Iver felt like the right track to share first and is one of a handful of new songs we’ve been performing on tour this summer. We’re so grateful to our friend Justin Vernon for joining us on this song.”

“It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts,” The National frontman Matt Berninger further explained in a statement.

Along with Bon Iver, the song features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra as orchestrated by The National’s Bryce Dessner.

While they haven’t officially announced their next album, Bryce Dessner recently described the project in an interview with The Up Coming. “It’s all very exciting: it kind of feels back to the classic National sound in a way, which was really just the five of us, and it has a lot of energy in it,” he said. “Maybe it’s like bursting out of the closed doors of COVID or something? I don’t know. But we’re excited and I would think it would be imminent at some point.” Plus, at a May show in Spain, The National debuted a few other new songs called “Grease In Your Hair (Birdie),” “Tropic Morning News (Havisham),” and “Bathwater (Mount Auburn).”

The National will be on tour through September; grab tickets to their remaining shows via Ticketmaster. Bon Iver also has some European shows coming down the pipe. Revisit our review of the band’s tour kickoff show and our list of Justin Vernon in 10 Songs, then grab Bon Iver tickets here.