Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

The National Team with Bon Iver for “Weird Goodbyes”: Stream

The indie sad boys unite for a new song

the national bon iver weird goodbyes
The National (photo by Ben Kaye) and Bon Iver (photo by Philip Cosores)
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 22, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    The National have shared a new song with Bon Iver called “Weird Goodbyes.” Check it out below.

    The National offered a bit of background on “Weird Goodbyes” via their Instagram. “Last spring, the band reconvened at Long Pond to begin writing and recording new music that we’ve been working on ever since,” they said. “’Weird Goodbyes’ featuring Bon Iver felt like the right track to share first and is one of a handful of new songs we’ve been performing on tour this summer. We’re so grateful to our friend Justin Vernon for joining us on this song.”

    “It’s about letting go of the past and moving on, then later being overwhelmed by second thoughts,” The National frontman Matt Berninger further explained in a statement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Along with Bon Iver, the song features strings by the London Contemporary Orchestra as orchestrated by The National’s Bryce Dessner.

    While they haven’t officially announced their next album, Bryce Dessner recently described the project in an interview with The Up Coming. “It’s all very exciting: it kind of feels back to the classic National sound in a way, which was really just the five of us, and it has a lot of energy in it,” he said. “Maybe it’s like bursting out of the closed doors of COVID or something? I don’t know. But we’re excited and I would think it would be imminent at some point.” Plus, at a May show in Spain, The National debuted a few other new songs called “Grease In Your Hair (Birdie),” “Tropic Morning News (Havisham),” and “Bathwater (Mount Auburn).”

    The National will be on tour through September; grab tickets to their remaining shows via Ticketmaster. Bon Iver also has some European shows coming down the pipe. Revisit our review of the band’s tour kickoff show and our list of Justin Vernon in 10 Songs, then grab Bon Iver tickets here.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

eyedress DREAM DEALER

Eyedress Shares Origins of '80s-Inspired "DREAM DEALER" Video: Exclusive

August 22, 2022

danny brown winter new song single listen stream your mama's house

Danny Brown Returns with Ice Cold New Song "Winter": Stream

August 22, 2022

sparta self titled album

Sparta Announce New Self-Titled Album, Share "Mind Over Matter" and "Spiders": Stream

August 19, 2022

eddie vedder joe strummer long shadow mescaleros pearl jam cover rock music listen stream

Eddie Vedder Shares Heartfelt Cover of Joe Strummer's "Long Shadow": Stream

August 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

The National Team with Bon Iver for "Weird Goodbyes": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale