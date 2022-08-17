Todd Rundgren has announced Space Force, a new collaborative album featuring The Roots, Rivers Cuomo, The Lemon Twigs, and more. The full LP arrives October 14th via Cleopatra Records, and as a preview, he’s shared the song “Puzzle” featuring Adrian Belew.

Rundgren’s last album, 2017’s White Knight, also featured a laundry list of famous musicians, but with Space Force, his collaborators take the musical reigns, leading Rundgren back to his lauded producer’s chair. The 12-track project also features contributions from Rick Nielsen, Sparks, Steve Vai, Narcy, Neil Finn, Alfie Templeman, Davey Lane, and Thomas Dolby. Pre-orders are ongoing, and its artwork and tracklist are available to view below.

Rundgren teams up with King Crimson’s Adrian Belew for the first single “Puzzle,” an easygoing psychedelic number. On the track, the longtime collaborators sing about life’s greatest challenges and mysteries, but their accompanying chiming synths make their struggles seem painless. “People are so fragile/ Why is life so hard?/ Because the world is a puzzle/ So pick up the pieces,” they croon. Take a listen below.

Besides releasing Space Force, Rundgren and Belew will team up again this October when they hit the road on the “Celebrating David Bowie” tour. That tribute trek also features Fishbone’s Angelo Moore, Spacehog’s Royston Langdon and Jeffrey Gaines, bassist Angeline Saris, drummer Michael Urbano, saxophonist Ron Dziubla, and guitarist Angelo Bundini; tickets are on sale now.

Meanwhile, Rundgren skipped his own Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction last October. Revisit our interview with the musician about that move here.

Space Force Artwork:



Space Force Tracklist:

01. Puzzle (with Adrian Belew)

02. Down with the Ship (with Rivers Cuomo)

03. Artist in Residence (with Neil Finn)

04. Godiva Girl (with The Roots)

05. Your Fandango (with Sparks)

06. Someday (with Davey Lane)

07. I’m Not Your Dog (with Thomas Dolby)

08. Espionage (with Narcy)

09. STFU (with Rick Nielsen)

10. Head in the Ocean (with Alfie)

11. I’m Leaving (with The Lemon Twigs)

12. Eco Warrior Goddess (with Steve Vai)