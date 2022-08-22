Tommy Lee has explained the full-frontal nude selfie he shared across his social media accounts earlier this month. During Mötley Crüe’s show in San Antonio, Texas, on Sunday night (August 21st), the drummer disclosed that he was on a “bender” when he uploaded the headline-making photo. He also encouraged male audience members to “pull your fucking junk out.”

The veteran rocker’s nude pic stayed up on Instagram and Facebook for several hours before being taken down, and still remains on his Twitter account more than 10 days since he first posted it on August 11th.

Now, it appears that a drinking spree led Lee to share the explicit photo for all to see. “A couple of weeks ago, we had like a two-week break off the tour, and I went on a motherfucking bender, bro — a bender,” said Lee from the stage of the Alamodome.

He added, “I got fucking sideways as fuck and got naked and posted pictures of my dick. And usually, I mean I’m a titty man, so I like to see titties, but tonight it’s equal-opportunity night. Tonight I wanna see everyone’s dick. C’mon, pull your shit out. Pull your fucking junk out. Let’s go.”

Less than two months shy of his 60th birthday, and more than 30 years removed from the band’s debaucherous ’80s heyday depicted in the biopic The Dirt, it appears that the drummer is feeling rather nostalgic these days. Or maybe he drunkenly binge-watched the Hulu series Pam & Tommy, and thought people wanted to see even more of his manhood.

Either way, there’s plenty more time for Lee to drum up publicity for Mötley Crüe’s current stadium tour with Def Leppard. The outing continues through a September 9th gig in Las Vegas, where Lee should feel right at home in Sin City. Pick up tickets to the remaining dates via Ticketmaster.

Lee appears to be pretty proud of his onstage speech about his nude pic, even tweeting out the video himself, as seen below.