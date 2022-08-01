Travis Scott Announces “Road to Utopia” Las Vegas Residency

Travis Scott is bringing his rodeo to Vegas. The rapper has announced today that he will headline a seven-night residency called “Road to Utopia” at the Zouk Nightclub inside Resorts World Las Vegas, with the first show scheduled to go down September 17th.

Representatives told Billboard that “Road to Utopia” marks the beginning of a “multi-year partnership” between Zouk and Scott, whose infamous headlining set at Astroworld last November left ten attendees dead. Despite his tendency to incite reckless behavior at his shows, reps for Zouk and Resorts World seem thrilled to welcome Scott to the nightclub, which is outfitted with an LED lighting system called Mothership and a shifting ceiling (we’re not sure what that means, either).

“Travis Scott was a seamless fit for the Zouk Nightclub roster,” Zouk Group CEO Andrew Li said in a press release. “His electric performances will pair perfectly with our immersive atmosphere, bringing our guests an unmatched show unlike anything else they can find in Las Vegas. We can’t wait to kick off his residency and continue to amplify our talent lineup.”

Ronn Nicolli, Chief Marketing Officer of Resorts World Las Vegas, added: “From his music and fashion to unprecedented brand collaborations, Travis Scott is a one-of-a-kind, multi-talented artist. His residency will bring a new level of energy to Resorts World Las Vegas and add to the property’s diverse list of entertainment and nightlife offerings.”

Scott’s first appearance at Zouk was a surprise show back in May following the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden arena. He was already set to return to the city in September for Day N Vegas, though that festival was ultimately canceled over logistics issues.

General admission and VIP tickets are on sale now Scott’s September 17th and October 15th shows at Zouk. You can get yours via the club’s website; schedule and ticket info for the other nights in the residency are expected to be announced soon.