The Umbrella Academy Renewed for Fourth and Final Season

Netflix has renewed The Umbrella Academy for Season 4, which will also serve as the superhero show’s last.

“I’m so excited that the incredibly loyal fans of The Umbrella Academy will be able to experience the fitting end to the Hargreeves siblings’ journey we began five years ago,” said its creator, executive producer, and showrunner Steve Blackman in a statement. “But before we get to that conclusion, we’ve got an amazing story ahead for season four, one that will have fans on the edge of their seats until the final minutes.”

Though the streamer hasn’t announced the number of episodes for The Umbrella Academy Season 4, Variety reports the final installment will be shorter than the previous 10-episode seasons. The release window also hasn’t been revealed as of yet, but per Deadline, the new season has been “largely written.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Season 4 will see the return of cast members Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min, Ritu Arya, and Colm Feore. Blackman will return to share showrunner and executive producer duties with Jesse McKeown.

The Umbrella Academy is based on the graphic novels of the same name written by My Chemical Romance’s Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. Season 3 saw the eponymous superhero team face off against their new counterparts the Sparrows. It also treated Elliot Page’s transition with a refreshing nuance.

Read our review of the season here, and learn how one of its delightfully weird scenes came together once you’ve seen the first episode.