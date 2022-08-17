Jenna Ortega Is Your Principal’s Worst Nightmare in New Wednesday Teaser: Watch

One look at Jenna Ortega in pigtail braids, and Wednesday might be your new favorite day of the week. The most misanthropic member of the Addams Family is the central character in the upcoming Netflix series Wednesday, and it’s time to follow her to school in today’s new teaser trailer.

Not that this is much of a surprise, but Wednesday (Ortega) has had a hard time making friends at her run-of-the-mill public high school. But that won’t stop her from going to great lengths to defend her family: “The only person who gets to torture my brother is me,” she tells a crew of churlish swim team boys mid-practice, before pouring a bunch of bloodthirsty piranhas into their pool.

It’s not long before Wednesday is inevitably expelled (again), so, her parents Morticia and Gomez (Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán) decide to enroll her in Nevermore Academy, where friendship seems like it might actually be in the cards: “Wanna take a stab at being social?” Wednesday’s unassuming roommate Enid (Emma Myers) asks. “I do like stabbing,” Wednesday responds in her cheerless monotone.

Advertisement

Related Video

As she explains in a voiceover, Wednesday’s year at Nevermore is full of “mystery, mayhem, and murder.” Under the direction of Tim Burton, this new series based on a classic is almost guaranteed to do the Addams Family legacy justice. Watch Jenna Ortega in today’s new teaser below (snap snap).

Wednesday is set to premiere sometime this fall, and it also stars Gwendoline Christie, Jamie McShane, Percy Hynes White, Hunter Doohan, Joy Sunday, Naomi J. Ogawa, Moosa Mostafa, Georgie Farmer, and Riki Lindhome. Plus, there’s a cameo appearance from Christina Ricci, who we know and love for bringing Wednesday to life in Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 adaptation The Addams Family and its sequel Addams Family Values. Recently, Ortega also appeared in Ti West’s recent horror X.