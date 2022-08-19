When Is Jurassic World Dominion Available to Stream?

This summer, another Jurassic World roared into theaters, uniting original Jurassic Park stars Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neill) with reboot leads Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. Now, Jurassic World Dominion is heading to Peacock for your at-home viewing pleasure. Read on for details about when and how to watch the film.

When Will I Be Able to Stream Jurassic World Dominion?

Jurassic World Dominion will be streaming on Peacock beginning September 2nd. In addition to the theatrical version, an extended cut of the movie, featuring 14 extra minutes of the film and an alternate opening, will also be available. The extended version also offers behind-the-scenes footage of the making of the movie and the short film Battle at Big Rock.

Alternatively, you can purchase the film on DVD, Blu-Ray, and 4K.

What Is Jurassic World Dominion About?

Directed by Colin Treverrow, who directed 2015’s Jurassic World, Jurassic World Dominion presents a world in which dinosaurs live among humans. The film takes place four years after Isla Nublar has been destroyed and sets out to answer, once and for all, who reigns as Earth’s real apex predators.

BD Wong returns as Dr. Henry Wu, Justice Smith reprises Franklin Webb, and Daniella Pineda returns as Dr. Zia Rodriguez, while Omar Sy’s Barry Sembené also returns. In addition to these fan favorites, Jurassic World Dominion introduces new cast members DeWanda Wise, Mamoudou Athie, Dichen Lachman, Scott Haze, and Campbell Scott.

Where Can I Watch the Other Jurassic World Movies?

Ahead of Jurassic World Dominion’s September 2nd premiere, the original Jurassic Park, its 1997 sequel The Lost World, and 2001’s Jurassic Park 3 will begin streaming on Peacock on September 1st. 2015’s Jurassic World and 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom aren’t currently streaming for free, but they’re available to rent or buy on Prime Video, Apple TV, and Vudu.