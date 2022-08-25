The first official teaser for Noah Baumbach’s White Noise is finally here. The black comedy-horror sees the mumblecore filmmaker return with his frequent collaborators Adam Driver and Greta Gerwig, who star in the film alongside Don Cheadle and André 3000.

Adapted from the 1985 novel of the same name by Don DeLillo, White Noise follows Jack Gladney, a professor at a Midwestern liberal arts college who’s known for pioneering the field of “Hitler studies.” The trailer opens with Jack, his wife Babette, and their four children in the car together, in standstill traffic that appears to be prompted by a bad storm. “I wanna know how scared I should be,” says one of Jack’s daughters as she examines the facial expressions of passengers in other cars.

If you’re familiar with the book, it’s safe to assume this storm is actually “The Airborne Toxic Event,” a noxious cloud that resulted from a train collision that prompts Jack’s town to evacuate. It doesn’t bode well for his nagging fear of death: “Life is good, Jack, as long as the children are here and we’re safe,” Babette tries to assure him. Watch Driver and Gerwig in the White Noise teaser below.

Advertisement

Related Video

White Noise is set to premiere later this year on Netflix and in select theaters. Driver has appeared in a number of Baumbach’s projects before, including Marriage Story, Frances Ha, and When We Were Young. Most recently, Baumbach co-wrote the script to his real-life partner Gerwig’s upcoming Barbie adaptation, which stars Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Will Ferrell, and Hari Nef.