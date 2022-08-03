Menu
Whitmer Thomas Announces New Album The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, 2022 Tour Dates

The news comes with the lead single "Rigamarole"

Whitmer Thomas The Older I Get The Funnier I Was album 2022 Rigamarole single tour tickets
Whitmer Thomas, photo by Michael Delaney
August 3, 2022 | 1:39pm ET

    Whitmer Thomas has unveiled his new album, The Older I Get the Funnier I Was, as the follow-up to his March EP Can’t Believe You’re Happy Here. It was produced by Jay Som’s Melina Duterte and arrives October 21st. The comedian-musician will embark on a newly-announced Fall 2022 North American tour directly after (grab your tickets here).

    The Older I Get features contributions from Duterte, Al Menne of Great Grandpa, Christian Lee Hutson, and Phoebe Bridgers’ guitarist Harrison Whitford. It was partially inspired by the reaction to Thomas’ acclaimed 2020 HBO special The Golden One — particularly the surprisingly muted response from residents of Alabama where most of his coming-of-age material was set. In a statement, he shared, “In the years I’d been performing that show, I’d been romanticizing my childhood in this mythologized place, but the visit made me see that I’m not really from there anymore.”

    He was also challenged as a working comedian by pandemic restrictions, which completely changed his writing approach as a result. “As a comic, I used to test out new songs during sets to see if the funny bits were hitting, but since I wrote this in isolation I ended up writing lyrics and worrying less about making jokes,” he said.

    Related Video

    Along with the news of Thomas’ new album comes its first sampling, the jaunty single “Rigamarole.” He describes it as “a song about trying to shake depression with routine, and ultimately accepting I’ve got no choice but to sink into it. If I try to just live with it, like a roommate who’s constantly trying to give me a regrettable haircut, it helps me see the light at the end of the tunnel.” Check out the “Rigamarole” music video, co-directed by Whitmer Thomas and Clay Tatum, below.

    Thomas will get a chance to take his latest set for a spin on a new run of fall tour dates across the US and Canada. The circuit kicks off on October 24th in Oakland and runs into December. He’ll be joined at every show by Al Menne as his sole supporting act. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, August 5th at 10:00 am local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

    The Older I Get the Funnier I Was will be released on October 21st via Hardly Art. Pre-orders are ongoing.

    The Older I Get the Funnier I Was Artwork:

    Whitmer Thomas The Older I Get The Funnier I Was album artwork Rigamarole

    The Older I Get the Funnier I Was Tracklist:
    01. Most Likely
    02. Rigamarole
    03. Everything That Feels Good Is Bad
    04. Big Truck
    05. Pop Fly
    06. Cooler When I’m Sick
    07. Pinwheel
    08. Stick Around
    09. South Florida
    10. Navel Gazey
    11. Bushwhacked

    Whitmer Thomas 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/24 Oakland, CA @ Starline Social Club
    10/25 Arcata, CA @ The Miniplex
    10/27 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios
    10/28 Seattle, WA @ Neumos
    10/29 Vancouver, BC @ Rickshaw Theatre
    11/02 St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club
    11/03 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    11/04 Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups
    11/05 Toronto, ON @ The Drake Hollywood
    11/06 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le ‘Ritz’ P.D.B.
    11/08 Allston, MA @ O’Briens Pub
    11/09 Brooklyn, NY @ Elsewhere
    11/11 Philadelphia, PA @ Johnny Brenda’s
    11/12 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar
    11/14 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl
    11/15 Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewery
    11/16 New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
    11/18 Austin, TX @ The Ballroom
    11/19 Dallas, TX @ Three Links
    12/03 Los Angeles, CA @ Highland Park Ebell Club

