Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Okkervil River’s Will Sheff Shares New Ode to Friends Lost, “Nothing Special”: Stream

The title track to his upcoming debut solo album

will sheff nothing special
Will Sheff, photo by Bret Curry
Advertisement
Advertisement
August 23, 2022 | 11:41am ET

    Okkervil River frontman Will Sheff has shared a new song called “Nothing Special,” the title track to his upcoming debut solo album.

    “Nothing Special” is a sparse, medieval-referencing waltz, as Sheff reflects on the past over delicate piano and finger-picked guitar. “Hard waves are gonna break/ You’ll be covering your face/ But amazingly, you’ll make it through/ ‘Cause you’re nothing special,” he sings, with the wisdom of one who’s grown out of their phase of youthful rebellion. The song comes with a cinematic music video directed by John Paul Horstmann, which you can watch below.

    Nothing Special arrives in full on October 7th via ATO Records, and pre-orders are ongoing. In a press release, Sheff described the album as a vehicle for mourning late Okkervil River drummer Travis Nelsen, “grieving for everything my friends have lost, grieving for the rock and rock and roll myth, and trying to open my eyes to a more transcendent reality.” He first previewed the album with the single “Estrangement Zone,” which featured a similarly minimalist arrangement.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    In Ocotber, Sheff will head out on a North American tour, and tickets are on sale now via Ticketmaster. The artist’s last album was the 2018 Okkervil River LP In the Rainbow Rain

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

eyedress DREAM DEALER

Eyedress Shares Origins of '80s-Inspired "DREAM DEALER" Video: Exclusive

August 22, 2022

danny brown winter new song single listen stream your mama's house

Danny Brown Returns with Ice Cold New Song "Winter": Stream

August 22, 2022

the national bon iver weird goodbyes

The National Team with Bon Iver for "Weird Goodbyes": Stream

August 22, 2022

sparta self titled album

Sparta Announce New Self-Titled Album, Share "Mind Over Matter" and "Spiders": Stream

August 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Okkervil River's Will Sheff Shares New Ode to Friends Lost, "Nothing Special": Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale