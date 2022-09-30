The 2022 Louder Than Life festival took place September 22nd though 25th, with a record attendance of 170,000 fans during its four-day takeover of the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. The massive event proved that hard rock and metal can be presented in the United States on a grand scale equal to the mighty European festivals across the Atlantic.

In addition to a killer lineup, this year’s Louder Than Life benefitted from perfect weather. The day before the festival, it was a whopping 98 degrees in Louisville, but just in time for Day 1, the temperature dropped into the 70s and stayed there throughout the four-day extravaganza, even cooling to the very comfortable 60s at night.

The opening day (Thursday), closed out with an epic set by headliner Nine Inch Nails, with frontman Trent Reznor’s voice sounding as strong as ever more than 30 years into the band’s career. The main stage also saw an electrifying performance by Bring Me the Horizon, who brought Yungblud onto the stage with them for the song “Obey.” Earlier in the evening, Evanescence and Halestorm showcased two of the most powerful voices in rock, with Amy Lee and Lzzy Hale singing their hearts out for their devoted fans. Over on the other end of the festival grounds, Tenacious D attracted a crowd that rivaled the main-stage audience with a fun set of comedic rock tunes, featuring a guest appearance by the aforementioned Amy Lee. Just prior to Tenacious D, Ministry got the industrial vibes going with a set of mostly old-school classics.

Day 2 (Friday) was the most metal of the four days, with Slipknot delivering a blistering headlining set to put an exclamation point on a day of heavy-hitting riffs and powerful screams. Corey Taylor and company were in fine form, playing after a rousing set by Shinedown and crushing performances by Lamb of God and Mastodon, not to mention a visually captivating set by In This Moment. Yet again, the far stage proved to be just as killer, with Meshuggah turning up the volume and GWAR destroying everything in their wake, leaving the audience soaked in fake blood and other bodily fluids.

On Day 3 (Saturday), the crowd was treated to back-to-back-to-back performances by three legends of shock rock: Alice Cooper, Rob Zombie and headliner KISS. All three pulled out all the stops, each with their full stage design. If this is indeed KISS’ last tour, the Rock & Roll Hall of Famers gave Louisville a show to remember, playing a lengthy set that ended with the appropriate “Rock and Roll All Nite.” Meanwhile, Ice-T and his band Body Count played a rare show over on the far stage, where the band Bloodywood made its way all the way from India for their first-ever US performance.

Rock ruled the final day (Sunday), with Red Hot Chili Peppers closing out the fest with a jammy set that mixed in some lesser-known tunes with hits like “Can’t Stop,” “Give It Away,” and “By the Way.” Alice in Chains and Incubus rocked the main stage just prior to RHCP, preceded by Papa Roach and The Pretty Reckless. Punk was also well represented across the various stages with sets by Bad Religion, Anti-Flag, Bayside, and Radkey, among others.

Overall, promoter Danny Wimmer Presents put on one of its grandest and finest events with Louder Than Life 2022, which is now perhaps the premier hard rock and metal fest in the United States.

Early bird passes are already on sale for next year’s Louder Than Life, taking place September 21st-24th, 2023. Stay tuned for what should be another impressive lineup of the biggest rock and metal acts in the world.

See Heavy Consequence‘s exclusive photos of Louder Than Life 2022 below.

Photo Gallery – Louder Than Life 2022 (click to expand and scroll through):

All photos by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs).