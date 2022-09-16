Ab-Soul has released his second single of 2022, “Moonshooter,” which arrived after the elusive rapper’s label Top Dawg Entertainment announced his first album since 2016 is “done.”

Described as the “warmup” to the follow-up to Do What Thou Wilt., “Moonshooter” features production from Poptartpete. Over strings and soulful vocals, Ab-Soul pops off with lyrics like, “It’s kill or be killed/ Not heal or be healed, fake is the new real/ I wanna say, ‘What happened to hip-hop?’ but then I’d be naggin’/ I wanna say you n****s wack but then I’d be braggin’.”

“Moonshooter” follows Ab-Soul’s April single “Hollaindaise.” Last year, the Carson, California native made an appearance on fellow TDE member Isaiah Rashad’s first album in five years, The House Is Burning. Before that, he resurfaced in 2020 for his solo single “Dangerookipawaa Freestyle” as well as features on Jhené Aiko’s Chilombo and labelmate REASON’s debut album, New Beginnings.

Advertisement

Related Video

After Kendrick Lamar released his final album on TDE, Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers, earlier this year, Ab-Soul — along with ScHoolboy Q, SZA, Isaiah Rashad, Jay Rock, and more — will be called upon to carry a heavier load. Stay tuned to find out more details about his upcoming album.