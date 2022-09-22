Adam Levine Says “No Hot Chicks” Listen to Metal

As a grocery store pop rocker with a tummy tattoo, Adam Levine is very much qualified to comment on both heavy metal and how people look. And as he sees it, “no hot chicks” listen to heavy metal.

The Maroon 5 singer came into the news earlier this week when Instagram model Sumner Stroh revealed messages between the two, implying they had an affair (Levine even allegedly asked for her permission to name his unborn child Sumner). After Stroh came forward, other women followed, sharing screenshots and screen recordings of their messages with the artist.

It was in Instagram messages with Alyson Rosef that Levine opined about the fan demographics of metal. After Rosef said, “I’m so weird too and only listen to metal lol,” Levine allegedly replied, “Said no hot chicks ever other than you.” See screenshots of his extramarital messages below.

Levine addressed the cheating accusations in an Instagram story on September 20th. “I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life,” he said. “In certain instances it became inappropriate. I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family. My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was the greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together.”

Levine has commented on the state of rock music before. In 2021, he declared that there are “no bands anymore, and I feel like they’re a dying breed.”

Alyson Rosef pulling the “I’m not like the other girls” card in the leaked messages speaks volumes about the emotional maturity of women Adam Levine likes to go after pic.twitter.com/2Vigd2EtpO — Annie Took ?? (@AnnieTook) September 21, 2022