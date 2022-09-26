My15: Adam Melchor Shares the Playlist of Songs He’s Had on Repeat Since 2007

It’s Consequence‘s 15th anniversary, and all September long we’ll be sharing artist-curated playlists that reflect the evolution of their music taste throughout the last 15 years. For today’s My15 playlist, Adam Melchor shares his selections.

What do Father John Misty and Rosalía have in common? In addition to being two talented and beloved entertainers, they also both appear on this reflective playlist from indie-pop singer-songwriter Adam Melchor.

Over the last fifteen years, to say there’s been an array of music worth digging into feels like a severe understatement. What Melchor’s list reflects is an affinity for introspection, with artists like Bon Iver, Sufjan Stevens, and Phoebe Bridgers all making appearances on the playlist. For someone with a sound that often skews into tender, reflective spaces, it makes sense that these are some of the artists to whom Melchor has gravitated over the years.

Earlier this month, Melchor gave us a look into his vulnerable new single, “I’m Ready.” From an artist who has spent the last fifteen years listening to the songs on the following playlist, the dreamy, orchestral track is the latest in a musical evolution that makes perfect sense.

Listen through Adam Melchor’s My15 playlist below.