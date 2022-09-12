Menu
Adam Sandler Announces Standup Tour

15-city trek kicks off in October


Adam Sandler (Netflix)
September 12, 2022 | 1:43pm ET

    Adam Sandler is heading back out on the road for a Fall 2022 standup tour. The 15-city US trek will feature a currently unannounced surprise guest.

    The arena tour kicks off on October 21st in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more. It will wrap up in Savannah, Georgia on November 14th.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Before that, there will be a pre-sale on Thursday, September 15th (use code VENUE).

    Sandler last took his signature blend of comedy and music on the road in 2019 following his Netflix special 100% Fresh, which hit the streamer one year earlier. Since then, he has given the performance of his career in Uncut Gems, starred as a basketball scout in the sports drama Hustle, and played a more comedic role in Hubie Halloween.

    Adam Sandler 2022 Tour Dates:
    10/21 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center
    10/22 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena
    10/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway
    10/25 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center
    10/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
    10/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena
    10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
    11/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
    11/07 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena
    11/09 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live
    11/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre
    11/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
    11/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
    11/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
    11/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah

    

