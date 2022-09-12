Adam Sandler Announces Standup Tour

Adam Sandler is heading back out on the road for a Fall 2022 standup tour. The 15-city US trek will feature a currently unannounced surprise guest.

The arena tour kicks off on October 21st in Allentown, Pennsylvania ahead of stops in Boston, Atlantic City, Tampa, and more. It will wrap up in Savannah, Georgia on November 14th.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. Before that, there will be a pre-sale on Thursday, September 15th (use code VENUE).

Sandler last took his signature blend of comedy and music on the road in 2019 following his Netflix special 100% Fresh, which hit the streamer one year earlier. Since then, he has given the performance of his career in Uncut Gems, starred as a basketball scout in the sports drama Hustle, and played a more comedic role in Hubie Halloween.

Adam Sandler 2022 Tour Dates:

10/21 — Allentown, PA @ PPL Center

10/22 — Manchester, NH @ SNHU Arena

10/23 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway

10/25 — Verona, NY @ Turning Stone Resort Casino Event Center

10/27 — Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena

10/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

10/29 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

11/06 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

11/07 — Estero, FL @ Hertz Arena

11/09 — Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock Live

11/10 — St. Augustine, FL @ St. Augustine Amphitheatre

11/11 — Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

11/12 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

11/13 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena

11/14 — Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena Savannah