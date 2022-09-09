Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Aerosmith Rock 50th Anniversary Show at Boston’s Fenway Park: Photos + Video

The landmark concert featured Steven Tyler performing "Dream On" from atop the "Green Monster"

Aerosmith Performs in Boston
Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 9, 2022 | 10:47am ET

    Aerosmith were finally able to celebrate their 50th anniversary in grand style on Thursday night (September 8th) with a hometown show at Boston’s Fenway Park. The concert was originally set to take place in 2020, but was twice postponed due to the pandemic.

    The landmark gig marked Aerosmith’s second show back after the pandemic and Steven Tyler’s recent rehab stint kept the band off the road for two-and-a-half years. They warmed up with a concert in Bangor, Maine, this past Sunday (September 4th).

    After an opening set by fellow Boston rockers Extreme, the Aerosmith boys kicked off their set with “Back in the Saddle.” Joining original members Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton for the career-spanning 19-song set was drummer John Douglas, who is filling in for Joey Kramer as he continues his extended leave from the band.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Tyler looked energetic and his voice sounded strong as he delivered favorites like “Mama Kin,” “Toys in the Attic” and “Love in an Elevator.” But it was the first song of the encore that provided the biggest highlight of the night. The singer made his way to the top of Fenway’s famous “Green Monster” left-field wall to sing “Dream On” at the piano, serving up what will go down as a quintessential Boston concert moment.

    Tyler then returned to the main stage as the band closed out the show with the all-time classics “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way.”

    Aerosmith van
     Editor's Pick
    American Pickers hosts stumble upon old Aerosmith tour van in the woods

    With the Fenway Park show a triumphant success, Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to continue their “Deuces Are Wild” residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater beginning September 14th and running through December 11th. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    See our photos of Aerosmith’s Fenway Park show, as well as fan-filmed footage and the setlist, below.

    Photo Gallery – Aerosmith and Extreme at Boston’s Fenway Park (click to expand and scroll through):

    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 1
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 2
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 3
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 4
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 5
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 6
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 7
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 8
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 9
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 11
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 12
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 14
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 15
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 16
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 17
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 18
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 19
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 20
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 21
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 22
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 23
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 24
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 25
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 26
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 27
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 33
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 34
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 35
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 36
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 37
    Aerosmith Performs in Boston 38
    Extreme Performs in Boston 1
    Extreme Performs in Boston 2
    Extreme Performs in Boston 3
    Extreme Performs in Boston 4
    Extreme Performs in Boston 5
    Extreme Performs in Boston 6
    Extreme Performs in Boston 7
    Extreme Performs in Boston 8
    Extreme Performs in Boston 9
    Extreme Performs in Boston 10
    Extreme Performs in Boston 11
    Extreme Performs in Boston 12
    Extreme Performs in Boston 13
    Extreme Performs in Boston 14
    Extreme Performs in Boston 15
    Extreme Performs in Boston 16
    Extreme Performs in Boston 17
    Extreme Performs in Boston 18
    Extreme Performs in Boston 19

    Advertisement

    All photos by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs).

    Setlist:
    Back in the Saddle
    Same Old Song and Dance
    Rag Doll
    Mama Kin
    Remember (Walking in the Sand) (The Shangri‐Las cover)
    Stop Messin’ Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)
    Cryin’
    Hangman Jury
    Seasons of Wither
    Toys in the Attic
    Livin’ on the Edge
    The Other Side
    I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing
    Love in an Elevator
    Draw the Line
    Dude (Looks Like a Lady)
    Encore:
    Dream On (Steven Tyler performs atop the “Green Monster”)
    Sweet Emotion
    Walk This Way

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rammstein New Jersey Recap + Photos

Rammstein Bring Fire to the Rain in New Jersey: Recap, Photos + Video

September 8, 2022

Nine Inch Nails at Red Rocks

Nine Inch Nails Crush Red Rocks: Photos + Video

September 7, 2022

Korn and Evanescence photo gallery

Korn and Evanescence Rock New York's Jones Beach: Photos + Video

September 1, 2022

Anthrax Black Label Society review photos

Anthrax, Black Label Society and Hatebreed Bring the Noise to Coney Island: Recap, Photos + Video

August 29, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Aerosmith Rock 50th Anniversary Show at Boston's Fenway Park: Photos + Video

Menu Shop Search Newsletter