Aerosmith Rock 50th Anniversary Show at Boston’s Fenway Park: Photos + Video

Aerosmith were finally able to celebrate their 50th anniversary in grand style on Thursday night (September 8th) with a hometown show at Boston’s Fenway Park. The concert was originally set to take place in 2020, but was twice postponed due to the pandemic.

The landmark gig marked Aerosmith’s second show back after the pandemic and Steven Tyler’s recent rehab stint kept the band off the road for two-and-a-half years. They warmed up with a concert in Bangor, Maine, this past Sunday (September 4th).

After an opening set by fellow Boston rockers Extreme, the Aerosmith boys kicked off their set with “Back in the Saddle.” Joining original members Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton for the career-spanning 19-song set was drummer John Douglas, who is filling in for Joey Kramer as he continues his extended leave from the band.

Advertisement

Related Video

Tyler looked energetic and his voice sounded strong as he delivered favorites like “Mama Kin,” “Toys in the Attic” and “Love in an Elevator.” But it was the first song of the encore that provided the biggest highlight of the night. The singer made his way to the top of Fenway’s famous “Green Monster” left-field wall to sing “Dream On” at the piano, serving up what will go down as a quintessential Boston concert moment.

Tyler then returned to the main stage as the band closed out the show with the all-time classics “Sweet Emotion” and “Walk This Way.”

With the Fenway Park show a triumphant success, Aerosmith will return to Las Vegas to continue their “Deuces Are Wild” residency at the Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater beginning September 14th and running through December 11th. Pick up tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

See our photos of Aerosmith’s Fenway Park show, as well as fan-filmed footage and the setlist, below.

Photo Gallery – Aerosmith and Extreme at Boston’s Fenway Park (click to expand and scroll through):

Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022., photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Aerosmith performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris Extreme performs at Fenway Park in Boston on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, photo by Amy Harris

Advertisement

All photos by Amy Harris (@thefirst3songs).

Setlist:

Back in the Saddle

Same Old Song and Dance

Rag Doll

Mama Kin

Remember (Walking in the Sand) (The Shangri‐Las cover)

Stop Messin’ Around (Fleetwood Mac cover)

Cryin’

Hangman Jury

Seasons of Wither

Toys in the Attic

Livin’ on the Edge

The Other Side

I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing

Love in an Elevator

Draw the Line

Dude (Looks Like a Lady)

Encore:

Dream On (Steven Tyler performs atop the “Green Monster”)

Sweet Emotion

Walk This Way