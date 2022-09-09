Menu
The Afghan Whigs Share New Album How Do You Burn?: Stream

Plus, they've mapped out a 2022 tour

The Afghan Whigs, photo courtesy of the artist
September 9, 2022 | 9:30am ET

    The Afghan Whigs have revealed their new album, How Do You Burn?, the band’s first release in five years.

    Greg Dulli and co. first got to work on How Do You Burn? in September 2020. Despite the years apart, the band were able to assemble the album remotely, with frontman Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn and drummer Patrick Keeler together in California, bassist John Curley in Cincinnati, guitarist Jon Skibic in New Jersey, and strings man Rick Nelson in New Orleans. “Once we got the system down, we started flying,” Dulli says in a press release.

    Dulli also spoke about the album in a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, detailing Thorn’s involvement and  the saints and sinners that populate the collection. Listen to the full interview here.

    Related Video

    The Afghan Whigs’ 2022 headlining tour kicks off in Minneapolis on September 9th. They’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, D.C., Dallas, and Seattle before wrapping up the US leg in Los Angeles on October 12th. Then it’s off to Europe, where the band will play Madrid, Rome, Glasgow, and more, leading up to one epic closer at London’s KOKO in November. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

    In 2020, Dulli shared his first solo album, Random DesireThe Afghan Whigs’ last album was 2017’s In Spades.

    How Do You Burn? Artwork:

    How Do You Burn? Tracklist:
    01. I’ll Make You See God
    02. The Getaway
    03. Catch a Colt
    04. Jyja
    05. Please, Baby, Please
    06. A Line of Shots
    07. Domino and Jimmy
    08. Take Me There
    09. Concealer
    10. In Flames

    The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
    09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
    09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
    09/12 – Detroit, MI St. @ Andrews Hall
    09/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
    09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
    09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
    09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
    09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
    09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
    09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
    09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
    09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
    09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
    10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
    10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
    10/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
    10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
    10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
    10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
    10/22 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló
    10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo 2
    10/25 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
    10/26 – Rome, IT @ Largo
    10/28 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
    10/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
    10/30 – Luxembourg, DK @ Atelier
    11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
    11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
    11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral
    11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
    11/06 – London, UK @ KOKO

