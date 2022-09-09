The Afghan Whigs Share New Album How Do You Burn?: Stream

The Afghan Whigs have revealed their new album, How Do You Burn?, the band’s first release in five years.

Greg Dulli and co. first got to work on How Do You Burn? in September 2020. Despite the years apart, the band were able to assemble the album remotely, with frontman Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn and drummer Patrick Keeler together in California, bassist John Curley in Cincinnati, guitarist Jon Skibic in New Jersey, and strings man Rick Nelson in New Orleans. “Once we got the system down, we started flying,” Dulli says in a press release.

Dulli also spoke about the album in a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, detailing Thorn’s involvement and the saints and sinners that populate the collection. Listen to the full interview here.

Advertisement

Related Video

The Afghan Whigs’ 2022 headlining tour kicks off in Minneapolis on September 9th. They’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, D.C., Dallas, and Seattle before wrapping up the US leg in Los Angeles on October 12th. Then it’s off to Europe, where the band will play Madrid, Rome, Glasgow, and more, leading up to one epic closer at London’s KOKO in November. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.

In 2020, Dulli shared his first solo album, Random Desire. The Afghan Whigs’ last album was 2017’s In Spades.

How Do You Burn? Artwork:

How Do You Burn? Tracklist:

01. I’ll Make You See God

02. The Getaway

03. Catch a Colt

04. Jyja

05. Please, Baby, Please

06. A Line of Shots

07. Domino and Jimmy

08. Take Me There

09. Concealer

10. In Flames

Advertisement

The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:

09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café

09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro

09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts

09/12 – Detroit, MI St. @ Andrews Hall

09/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club

09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts

09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise

09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre

09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle

09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks

09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre

10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room

10/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole

10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre

10/22 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló

10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo 2

10/25 – Milan, IT @ Santeria

10/26 – Rome, IT @ Largo

10/28 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle

10/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F

10/30 – Luxembourg, DK @ Atelier

11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral

11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes

11/06 – London, UK @ KOKO