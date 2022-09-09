The Afghan Whigs Share New Album How Do You Burn?: Stream

The Afghan Whigs have revealed their new album, How Do You Burn?, the band’s first release in five years.
Greg Dulli and co. first got to work on How Do You Burn? in September 2020. Despite the years apart, the band were able to assemble the album remotely, with frontman Dulli, his co-producer Christopher Thorn and drummer Patrick Keeler together in California, bassist John Curley in Cincinnati, guitarist Jon Skibic in New Jersey, and strings man Rick Nelson in New Orleans. “Once we got the system down, we started flying,” Dulli says in a press release.
Dulli also spoke about the album in a recent appearance on Kyle Meredith With…, detailing Thorn’s involvement and the saints and sinners that populate the collection. Listen to the full interview here.
The Afghan Whigs’ 2022 headlining tour kicks off in Minneapolis on September 9th. They’ll hit cities including Brooklyn, D.C., Dallas, and Seattle before wrapping up the US leg in Los Angeles on October 12th. Then it’s off to Europe, where the band will play Madrid, Rome, Glasgow, and more, leading up to one epic closer at London’s KOKO in November. Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.
In 2020, Dulli shared his first solo album, Random Desire. The Afghan Whigs’ last album was 2017’s In Spades.
How Do You Burn? Artwork:
How Do You Burn? Tracklist:
01. I’ll Make You See God
02. The Getaway
03. Catch a Colt
04. Jyja
05. Please, Baby, Please
06. A Line of Shots
07. Domino and Jimmy
08. Take Me There
09. Concealer
10. In Flames
The Afghan Whigs 2022 Tour Dates:
09/09 – Minneapolis, MN @ Fine Line Music Café
09/10 – Chicago, IL @ Metro
09/11 – Cincinnati, OH @ Bogarts
09/12 – Detroit, MI St. @ Andrews Hall
09/14 – Washington, D.C. @ 9:30 Club
09/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
09/16 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts
09/17 – Boston, MA @ Paradise
09/20 – Charlottesville, VA @ Jefferson Theatre
09/21 – Asheville, NC @ The Grey Eagle
09/22 – Birmingham, AL @ Saturn
09/24 – New Orleans, LA @ One Eyed Jacks
09/28 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk
09/29 – Dallas, TX @ The Echo Lounge & Music Hall
10/01 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre
10/02 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Commonwealth Room
10/05 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/06 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
10/08 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
10/11 – Tucson, AZ @ 191 Toole
10/12 – Los Angeles, CA @ Belasco Theatre
10/22 – Madrid, ES @ Teatro Barceló
10/23 – Barcelona, ES @ Apolo 2
10/25 – Milan, IT @ Santeria
10/26 – Rome, IT @ Largo
10/28 – Munich, DE @ Freiheitshalle
10/29 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F
10/30 – Luxembourg, DK @ Atelier
11/01 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
11/02 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma
11/04 – Manchester, UK @ Cathedral
11/05 – Glasgow, UK @ St. Lukes
11/06 – London, UK @ KOKO