Alanis Morissette Performs “You Oughta Know” with Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert: Watch

Alanis Morissette performed alongside Foo Fighters as part of the second tribute concert for Taylor Hawkins at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on Tuesday night. The ensemble ran through her Jagged Little Pill cut “You Oughta Know,” the single that exploded while Hawkins was serving as her touring drummer between 1995 and 1997.

The Canadian singer-songwriter and the Foos were joined by Chris Chaney, who was Morissette’s touring bassist at the same time as Hawkins, as well as Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith. Chaney was also a member of Hawkins’ long-time solo outfit, Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, and he came to the show sporting one of the band’s tees.

It was Morissette’s lone number at the tribute concert and she certainly made the most of it by unleashing her earth-quaking vocals and connecting with Smith during the song’s hypnotic drum interlude. After one last powerful chorus, the rendition concluded with a retro photo of Morissette and Hawkins projected on the arena screens. Watch fan-captured footage of the performance below.

Morissette previously paid tribute to Hawkins at a show at London’s O2 Arena on her Jagged Little Pill 25th anniversary tour this summer. Backstage videos and photos were displayed from their time as tour-mates while she sang “Ironic.”

Earlier this week, Morissette was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. She was honored at the ceremony with a speech by Olivia Rodrigo, who previously shared the stage with Morissette to cover “You Oughta Know” at a tour stop in May. As for the rest of 2022, Morissette will appear at a number of festivals, including Ohana Encore in October. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.