Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alex G Shares Stunning New Album God Save the Animals: Stream

His proper follow-up to 2019's House of Sugar

Alex G, photo by Chris Maggio
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 23, 2022 | 11:57am ET

    God Save the Animals, the fantastic new album from reigning indie rock king Alex G, is out today.

    Preceded by the singles “Blessing.”  “Runner,” and “Miracles,” God Save the Animals abides by Alex’s tendency to loosely envelop his albums in broad metaphors and concepts. Though he references “God” multiple times on the record, he uses the term to embody faith as a whole and a means of connection among the human race rather than a strict religious doctrine.

    Longtime fans will also note that the album sheds Alex of his typical homespun grit, as he’s opted to use proper studios and a larger team of engineers for the first time. The result means God Save the Animals might objectively be his most high-quality record yet, but it still includes the oddities that make an Alex G album an Alex G album. Stream it via Apple Music and Spotify below.

    Related Video

    Back in May, Alex G released his first-ever film score for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. His last proper studio album was 2019’s House of Sugar. To support the release of God Save the Animals, Alex stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of “Runner,” and he’s also mapped out a lengthy North American tour taking place this fall; grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    God Save the Animals Artwork:

    alex g god save the animals runner indie rock new album single music news stream tracklist artwork

    God Save the Animals Tracklist:
    01. After All
    02. Runner
    03. Mission
    04. S.D.O.S.
    05. No Bitterness
    06. Ain’t It Easy
    07. Cross the Sea
    08. Blessing
    09. Early Morning Waiting
    10. Immunity
    11. Headroom Piano
    12. Miracles
    13. Forgive

Around The Web

Latest Stories

c

Sleater-Kinney Detail Dig Me Out Covers Album, Share Courtney Barnett's "Words and Guitar": Stream

September 23, 2022

ls dunes supergroup 2022 new song stream my chemical romance coheed and cambria circa survive thursday

Post-Hardcore Supergroup L.S. Dunes Push Through the Misery on New Song "2022": Stream

September 23, 2022

Stevie Nicks Buffalo Springfield cover For What It's Worth

Stevie Nicks Shares Cover of Buffalo Springfield's "For What It's Worth": Stream

September 23, 2022

disturbed divisive unstoppable tracklist artwork new album single metal rock music news stream listen

Disturbed Announce New Album Divisive, Share Roaring Single "Unstoppable": Stream

September 23, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alex G Shares Stunning New Album God Save the Animals: Stream

Menu Shop Search Newsletter