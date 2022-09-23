God Save the Animals, the fantastic new album from reigning indie rock king Alex G, is out today.
Preceded by the singles “Blessing.” “Runner,” and “Miracles,” God Save the Animals abides by Alex’s tendency to loosely envelop his albums in broad metaphors and concepts. Though he references “God” multiple times on the record, he uses the term to embody faith as a whole and a means of connection among the human race rather than a strict religious doctrine.
Longtime fans will also note that the album sheds Alex of his typical homespun grit, as he’s opted to use proper studios and a larger team of engineers for the first time. The result means God Save the Animals might objectively be his most high-quality record yet, but it still includes the oddities that make an Alex G album an Alex G album. Stream it via Apple Music and Spotify below.
Back in May, Alex G released his first-ever film score for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair. His last proper studio album was 2019’s House of Sugar. To support the release of God Save the Animals, Alex stopped by The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for a performance of “Runner,” and he’s also mapped out a lengthy North American tour taking place this fall; grab tickets via Ticketmaster.
God Save the Animals Artwork:
God Save the Animals Tracklist:
01. After All
02. Runner
03. Mission
04. S.D.O.S.
05. No Bitterness
06. Ain’t It Easy
07. Cross the Sea
08. Blessing
09. Early Morning Waiting
10. Immunity
11. Headroom Piano
12. Miracles
13. Forgive