Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Alex G Brings His “Miracles” to Colbert: Watch

From his new album God Save the Animals

alex g colbert late show miracles indie rock music news late night tv performances watch listen
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
September 30, 2022 | 9:58am ET

    Alex G swung by the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the indie rocker performed “Miracles,” a highlight from his great new album God Save the Animals.

    The rootsy “Miracles” feels tailor-made for bonfire jam sessions, so it seems fitting that Alex performed the song while seated in a semicircle alongside his backing band, which comprises guitar, bass drums, and violin. Now that he’s in the big leagues of late night performances, Alex’s stage presence has far surpassed his humble Bandcamp beginnings, and “Miracles” offers a perfect example of how far he’s come.

    But even though his voice has grown stronger and his songwriting more refined over the recent years, hearing the song live reminds us that Alex G isn’t letting go of his low-key roots. Watch him on Colbert below.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    God Save the Animals — Alex’s proper follow-up to 2019’s House of Sugar — arrived last Friday. He teased it with the singles “Blessing” and “Runner,” the latter of which he took to Fallon a couple months back. Earlier this year, he shared his first-ever film score, for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

    Head over to Ticketmaster to catch him on his North American tour this fall.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Slipknot The End So Far album review

Slipknot's THE END, SO FAR Is One for the Maggots and Beyond: Review

September 30, 2022

neil young crazy horse world record

Neil Young and Crazy Horse Announce New Album World Record, Share "Love Earth": Stream

September 30, 2022

lcd soundsystem new body rhumba white noise soundtrack indie rock electronic music news

LCD Soundsystem Share "New Body Rhumba," First New Song in Five Years: Stream

September 30, 2022

mia beep

M.I.A. Wants Us To Live Free on New Single "BEEP": Stream

September 30, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Alex G Brings His "Miracles" to Colbert: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter