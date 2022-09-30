Alex G Brings His “Miracles” to Colbert: Watch

Alex G swung by the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Thursday night. As the evening’s musical guest, the indie rocker performed “Miracles,” a highlight from his great new album God Save the Animals.

The rootsy “Miracles” feels tailor-made for bonfire jam sessions, so it seems fitting that Alex performed the song while seated in a semicircle alongside his backing band, which comprises guitar, bass drums, and violin. Now that he’s in the big leagues of late night performances, Alex’s stage presence has far surpassed his humble Bandcamp beginnings, and “Miracles” offers a perfect example of how far he’s come.

But even though his voice has grown stronger and his songwriting more refined over the recent years, hearing the song live reminds us that Alex G isn’t letting go of his low-key roots. Watch him on Colbert below.

God Save the Animals — Alex’s proper follow-up to 2019’s House of Sugar — arrived last Friday. He teased it with the singles “Blessing” and “Runner,” the latter of which he took to Fallon a couple months back. Earlier this year, he shared his first-ever film score, for the movie We’re All Going to the World’s Fair.

Head over to Ticketmaster to catch him on his North American tour this fall.