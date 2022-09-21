Alice Glass Has Her “Lips Apart” on New Single: Stream

In the midst of her North American tour, Alice Glass has shared a new one-off single called “Lips Apart.”

The new track arrives over half a year after Glass delivered her solo debut full-length, PREY//IV. “Lips Apart” is haunting and sweeping, relatively minimalist over a thudding, industrial beat and creeping electronics. Producer by Jupiter io and Matt Rad, the track depicts a lonely, broken Glass as she sings, “Is this the way it hurts/ Is this the way it happens/ Is this the way, I don’t feel anything/ Lips apart.”

Glass has been performing the song live for a few years now, and those who have caught her recent shows likely are already familiar with the cut. You can listen to the final studio version of “Lips Apart” below, and get a chance to hear it live by picking up tickets to Alice Glass’ remaining US tour dates here.

“Lips Apart” Single Art: