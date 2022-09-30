Menu
American Pie Reboot to Traumatize New Generation of Pastries

Filmmaker Sujata Day will bring a "fresh take" to the long-running franchise

american pie reboot sujata day new movie universal
American Pie (Universal Pictures)
September 30, 2022 | 2:03pm ET

    Preheat your ovens and clean your flutes, a reboot of American Pie is in the works at Universal.

    As The Hollywood Reporter notes, this “fresh take” on the horny high school romp comes from filmmaker Sujata Day, who played Sarah on Insecure and who made her directorial debut with the 2020 spelling bee dramedy, Definition Please. All things considered, a fresh take is probably a good idea, considering that the male entitlement of the original hasn’t aged well. But on the bright side, it did wonders for the cast. Jennifer Coolidge recently said her role as Stifler’s mom allowed her to sleep with “200 people” that she wouldn’t have otherwise.

    1997’s American Pie was directed by Paul Weitz from a script by Adam Herz. It starred Jason Biggs, Alyson Hannigan, Seann William Scott, Natasha Lyonne, Eugen Levy, Coolidge, and more. The film grossed over $200 million and left a whole generation with unrealistic expectations about band camp, before leading to three sequels and American Pie Presents, a direct-to-video spinoff franchise that’s dropped five films to date.

    No word yet on if Coolidge or any other original cast members will be back for the reboot, and plot details are being kept in the oven for now.

