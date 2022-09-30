Menu
Arctic Monkeys Slow It Down While Performing “Body Paint” on Fallon: Watch

A cut from The Car, out October 21st

Arctic Monkeys on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
September 30, 2022 | 10:09am ET

    Earlier this week, Arctic Monkeys premiered their new song “Body Paint.” On Thursday night, they did us one better by playing the song on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy FallonWatch a replay of the live performance below.

    The Sheffield outfit led by Alex Turner slowed it down while performing their latest single, a more subtle, introspective tune initially propelled forward by piano and restrained drums. Even still, Turner used demonstrative body language while putting forth accusations of cheating in the song’s lyrics: “For a master of deception and subterfuge/ You’ve made yourself quite the bed to lie in.”

    Halfway through the song, the guitars kick in, and Turner really went for the gusto, swinging his arm around in a circle while playing his electric guitar.

    “Body Paint” appears on Arctic Monkeys’ upcoming album The Cardue out October 21st. So far, the band has previewed the project by performing “I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am” at a live show, and sharing the record’s proper first single “There’d Better Be a Mirror Ball,” which we named Song of the Week.

    In May, the band will tour their native UK with support from The Hives. Grab tickets to those shows via Ticketmaster.

