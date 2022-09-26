Arctic Monkeys Announce UK Stadium Tour with The Hives

Arctic Monkeys have mapped out a 2023 UK stadium in support of their upcoming album, The Car.
The month-long run of shows kicks off in Bristol on May 29th. The itinerary includes stops in cities like Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, and Glasgow. They’ll also play two nights each in their hometown of Sheffield and London. The Hives will provide support for the duration of the UK tour.
Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and Seetickets.
The Car, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album to date, arrives on October 21st. To preview the release, the band released “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” as the lead single. Below, check out their complete tour itinerary as it currently stands.
Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
11/04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena
11/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound
11/08 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
11/10 – Asunción, PY @ Kilk Fest
11/12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound
11/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound
11/15 – Lima, PE @ Arena 1
11/17 – Bogota, CO @ Coliseo Live
11/18-20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
12/28-01/03 – New South Wales, AU @ Lost Paradise
12/29-31 – Victoria, AU @ Falls Festival
12/31-01/02 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival
01/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
01/06 – Adelaide, AU @ Heaps Good Festival
01/07-08 – Freemantle, AU @ Falls Festival
01/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
01/14 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium ^
05/31 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena ^
06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford ^
06/05 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium ^
06/07 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium ^
06/09 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park ^
06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park ^
06/12 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium ^
06/14 – Southampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl ^
06/16 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^
06/17 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^
06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park ^
06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ^
^ = w/ The Hives