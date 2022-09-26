Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Arctic Monkeys Announce UK Stadium Tour with The Hives

The month-long outing kicks off in May 2023

Arctic Monkeys performing in 2022
Arctic Monkeys, photo by Debi Del Grande
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 25, 2022 | 9:56pm ET

    Arctic Monkeys have mapped out a 2023 UK stadium in support of their upcoming album, The Car.

    The month-long run of shows kicks off in Bristol on May 29th. The itinerary includes stops in cities like Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, and Glasgow. They’ll also play two nights each in their hometown of Sheffield and London. The Hives will provide support for the duration of the UK tour.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and Seetickets.

    Related Video

    The Car, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album to date, arrives on October 21st. To preview the release, the band released “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” as the lead single. Below, check out their complete tour itinerary as it currently stands.

    Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:
    11/04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena
    11/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound
    11/08 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski
    11/10 – Asunción, PY @ Kilk Fest
    11/12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound
    11/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound
    11/15 – Lima, PE @ Arena 1
    11/17 – Bogota, CO @ Coliseo Live
    11/18-20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital
    12/28-01/03 – New South Wales, AU @ Lost Paradise
    12/29-31 – Victoria, AU @ Falls Festival
    12/31-01/02 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival
    01/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
    01/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl
    01/06 – Adelaide, AU @ Heaps Good Festival
    01/07-08 – Freemantle, AU @ Falls Festival
    01/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage
    01/14 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain
    05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium ^
    05/31 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena ^
    06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford ^
    06/05 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium ^
    06/07 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium ^
    06/09 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park ^
    06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park ^
    06/12 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium ^
    06/14 – Southampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl ^
    06/16 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^
    06/17 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^
    06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park ^
    06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ^

    Advertisement

    ^ = w/ The Hives

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Michelle Obama tickets book tour 2022 The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times shows how to buy dates cities ticketmaster presale

How to Get Tickets to Michelle Obama's 2022 Book Tour

September 21, 2022

wet leg tour dates 2022 2023 indie rock music news live stream listen cover ashnikko

Wet Leg Add More 2022-2023 Tour Dates, Share Cover of Ashnikko’s “Daisy”: Stream

September 21, 2022

Michelle Obama announces 2022 book tour

Michelle Obama Announces Book Tour

September 21, 2022

Pentatonix tickets A Christmas Spectacular Tour 2022 how to buy dates shows pre-sale ticketmaster

How to Get Tickets to Pentatonix’s 2022 Christmas Tour

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arctic Monkeys Announce UK Stadium Tour with The Hives

Menu Shop Search Newsletter