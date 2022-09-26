Arctic Monkeys Announce UK Stadium Tour with The Hives

Arctic Monkeys have mapped out a 2023 UK stadium in support of their upcoming album, The Car.

The month-long run of shows kicks off in Bristol on May 29th. The itinerary includes stops in cities like Manchester, Norwich, Southampton, and Glasgow. They’ll also play two nights each in their hometown of Sheffield and London. The Hives will provide support for the duration of the UK tour.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 30th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster and Seetickets.

The Car, Arctic Monkeys’ seventh album to date, arrives on October 21st. To preview the release, the band released “There’d Better Be a Mirrorball” as the lead single. Below, check out their complete tour itinerary as it currently stands.

Arctic Monkeys 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/04 – Rio de Janeiro, BR @ Jeunesse Arena

11/05 – Sao Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound

11/08 – Curitiba, BR @ Pedreira Paulo Leminski

11/10 – Asunción, PY @ Kilk Fest

11/12 – Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound

11/13 – Buenos Aires, AR @ Primavera Sound

11/15 – Lima, PE @ Arena 1

11/17 – Bogota, CO @ Coliseo Live

11/18-20 – Mexico City, MX @ Corona Capital

12/28-01/03 – New South Wales, AU @ Lost Paradise

12/29-31 – Victoria, AU @ Falls Festival

12/31-01/02 – Byron Bay, AU @ Falls Festival

01/04 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/05 – Melbourne, AU @ Sidney Myer Music Bowl

01/06 – Adelaide, AU @ Heaps Good Festival

01/07-08 – Freemantle, AU @ Falls Festival

01/11 – Brisbane, AU @ Riverstage

01/14 – Sydney, AU @ The Domain

05/29 – Bristol, UK @ Ashton Gate Stadium ^

05/31 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena ^

06/02 – Manchester, UK @ Emirates Old Trafford ^

06/05 – Middlesbrough, UK @ Riverside Stadium ^

06/07 – Norwich, UK @ Carrow Road Stadium ^

06/09 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park ^

06/10 – Sheffield, UK @ Hillsborough Park ^

06/12 – Swansea, UK @ Swansea.com Stadium ^

06/14 – Southampton, UK @ The Ageas Bowl ^

06/16 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^

06/17 – London, UK @ Emirates Stadium ^

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Marlay Park ^

06/25 – Glasgow, UK @ Bellahouston Park ^

^ = w/ The Hives