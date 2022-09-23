Arkells Break Down New Album Blink Twice Track by Track: Exclusive

Arkells have returned with Blink Twice, the group’s follow-up to 2021’s Blink Once. Available Friday, September 23rd via Universal and Virgin Records, the latest from the Canadian rockers is a reflective ten-track run. For this LP, the band turned outward, exploring the world around us with a sense of wonder.

“Blink Twice is about going to unknown places and seeing the world with new eyes,” shares frontman Max Kerman. There are stories behind every song, and Kerman shares some of the points of inspiration for the tracks in the album below.

“As a band, one of our goals is to remain curious and mystified by the process of writing and recording music,” he adds. “We always want to feel like we don’t know exactly what we’re doing. That’s when you stumble into the exciting stuff.”

The album features of a slew of exciting collaborators, including fellow rockers Cold War Kids, pop singer-songwriter Lights, and more than one sister duo — Aly & AJ and Tegan and Sara both appear on the record. “All of the guests and new voices allow us to evolve into something we haven’t been before,” explains Kerman. “At our core, we’ll always be a living, breathing soul band. But Blink Twice lets us be that and more.”

Read Kerman’s track by track breakdown and stream Blink Twice below.