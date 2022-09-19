Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Arlo Parks Cancels US Tour Dates Due to “Debilitating” Mental Health

"I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low"

arlo parks canceled tour dates
Arlo Parks, photo by Lillie Eiger
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 19, 2022 | 10:05am ET

    Arlo Parks has canceled a series of US tour dates in order to return home to London and focus on her “debilitating” mental health.

    “I’ve been on the road on and off for the last 18 months, filling every spare second in between and working myself to the bone,” Parks wrote in a statement. “It was exciting and I was eager to grind and show everyone what I was capable of, how grateful I was to be where I am today. The people around me started to get worried but I was anxious to deliver and afraid to disappoint my fans and myself.”

    Parks continued: “I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve. I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low — it’s painful to admit that my mental health has deteriorated to a debilitating place, that I’m not okay, that I’m a human being with limits.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    As such, Arlo Parks’ scheduled tour dates from September 14th to September 24th have been canceled so the artist can “step out, go home and take care of myself.” The affected dates include stops in Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Parks’ tour is slated to recommence September 26th in Portland.

    “I will do everything I can to make this up to you — for now you can get refunds at your point of purchase,” Parks said. Read her full statement below, as well as her remaining tour dates (grab tickets here).

    Our former Artist of the Month made her full-length debut with 2021’s Collapsed in Sunbeams. Earlier this year, she shared the one-off single “Softly,” which she later performed on Colbert

    Advertisement

    Arlo Parks 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom
    09/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox
    09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield
    10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre
    10/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre
    10/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater
    10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Easter

Around The Web

Latest Stories

rome and duddy winter moon tour dates tickets

Rome and Duddy Announce "Winter Moon Tour" Dates

September 15, 2022

corrosion of conformity spirit adrift 2022 tour

Corrosion of Conformity Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Spirit Adrift and The Native Howl

September 15, 2022

cate le bon typical love new song video

Cate Le Bon Shares Slinky New Song "Typical Love": Stream

September 14, 2022

Morrissey to tour in 2022

Morrissey Announces Fall US Tour Dates

September 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Arlo Parks Cancels US Tour Dates Due to "Debilitating" Mental Health

Menu Shop Search Newsletter