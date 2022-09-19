Arlo Parks Cancels US Tour Dates Due to “Debilitating” Mental Health

Arlo Parks has canceled a series of US tour dates in order to return home to London and focus on her “debilitating” mental health.

“I’ve been on the road on and off for the last 18 months, filling every spare second in between and working myself to the bone,” Parks wrote in a statement. “It was exciting and I was eager to grind and show everyone what I was capable of, how grateful I was to be where I am today. The people around me started to get worried but I was anxious to deliver and afraid to disappoint my fans and myself.”

Parks continued: “I pushed myself unhealthily, further and harder than I should’ve. I find myself now in a very dark place, exhausted and dangerously low — it’s painful to admit that my mental health has deteriorated to a debilitating place, that I’m not okay, that I’m a human being with limits.”

As such, Arlo Parks’ scheduled tour dates from September 14th to September 24th have been canceled so the artist can “step out, go home and take care of myself.” The affected dates include stops in Boston, Detroit, Cleveland, Chicago, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Denver, and Salt Lake City. Parks’ tour is slated to recommence September 26th in Portland.

“I will do everything I can to make this up to you — for now you can get refunds at your point of purchase,” Parks said. Read her full statement below, as well as her remaining tour dates (grab tickets here).

Our former Artist of the Month made her full-length debut with 2021’s Collapsed in Sunbeams. Earlier this year, she shared the one-off single “Softly,” which she later performed on Colbert.

Arlo Parks 2022 Tour Dates:

09/26 – Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom

09/27 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox

09/29 – San Francisco, CA @ The Warfield

10/02 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

10/04 – Tempe, AZ @ Marquee Theatre

10/10 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theater

10/12 – Atlanta, GA @ The Easter