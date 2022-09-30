Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head Party Breaks Guinness Record for Largest Nachos

Paramount+ threw a party to celebrate Mike Judge’s revival of Beavis and Butt-Head, and in the process set a new Guinness World Record for history’s largest serving of nachos.

This now-famous appetizer was served at Smorgasburg LA on Sunday, September 25th, with a final weight of 4,870 pounds — as much as a juvenile killer whale. A representative of Guinness was on hand to certify the results and award the team a plaque. “The largest serving of nachos was achieved by Mike Judge’s Beavis and Butt-Head and Paramount+,” the plaque read. Mike Judge said of the award, “This is the proudest moment of my career.”

Paramount+ has shared a sizzle reel that details the making of the record-setting nachos. A team of at least seventeen people used shovels to layer on chips, cheese, what looked like jalapeños, and ground beef, before doing the whole process all over again. The chip to topping ratio is not what we would consider ideal, but even so you can check it out below.

In addition to the new series, Paramount+ released the animated film Beavis and Butt-Head Do the Universe in June. As if that weren’t enough, Judge recently hinted that a live-action adaptation “still could happen.”