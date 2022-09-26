Beck Covers Neil Young’s “Old Man” in Tribute to Tom Brady: Stream

Tom Brady is currently the oldest NFL quarterback to start a game at 45 years old, and NBC’s Sunday Night Football chose to celebrate him by using Beck’s cover of Neil Young’s “Old Man” in a commercial for next week’s matchup between Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Patrick Mahomes-led Kansas City Chiefs.

The song choice is a bit on the nose, but it works. “Old man, look at my life/ 24, and there’s so much more,” Beck sings, as highlights of Brady’s legendary career are juxtaposed with the 27-year-old’s Mahomes’ accomplishments. Both quarterbacks won Super Bowls at the age of 24.

Toward the end of the commercial, Mahomes walks up to Brady after the Buccaneers’ 31-9 win over the Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, which brought Brady’s record to 3-2 in their head-to-head match-ups. “Hey, you’re a legend, man,” Mahomes tells the future Hall of Famer. Brady glibly responds, “Keep in touch.”

Related Video

Watch Beck cover Neil Young’s “Old Man” in the Sunday Night Football spot below, followed by the full song.

In August, Beck covered Seals and Crofts’ “Summer Breeze” with the assistance of Dave Grohl, Tenacious D, John C. Reilly, and producer Greg Kurstin. More recently, Beck made a cameo at Gorillaz’s concert in Los Angeles on Friday, September 23rd to play “The Valley of the Pagans” from 2020’s Song Machine: Season One and help premiere “Possession Island” from the group’s upcoming album, Cracker Island.