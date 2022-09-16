Behemoth Release New Album Opvs Contra Natvram, Perform Four-Song Livestream

Behemoth have just released their new album, Opvs Contra Natvram, ringing in the occasion with a four-song YouTube livestream.

The stunning performance was broadcast from atop the Palace of Culture in Warsaw — a testament to the band’s importance and infamy in its native Poland. The livestream was timed perfectly to align with the sunset, with the sky growing darker as Behemoth ran through four songs from their new album: “The Deathless Sun,” “Off to War,” “Ov My Herculean Exile,” and “Thy Becoming Eternal.”

“For a long time, Behemoth have been censored and pursued by the Catholic Church at the behest of our fascist government,” frontman Adam “Nergal” Darski said in a press statement. “This performance, with the backdrop of this building, represents a monumentous middle finger to those pigs and another for Joseph Stalin and his Soviet circle-jerk. Viva Freedom!”

Behemoth have built the hype for their latest album with three singles — all performed during the livestream — and highly cinematic music videos. It’s some of the most uncompromising music of the band’s career, ranging from technical prog-esque death metal to the harsh, wintery black metal of Behemoth’s early years.

As with previous studio outings, Opvs Contra Natvram was produced by Behemoth and mixed by Joe Barresi (Nine Inch Nails, Tool, Alice in Chains). The album artwork was created by Anton “Strss893” Pavsyuk, and the physical copies were designed by Bartek Rogalewicz (Lodge.Black).

Below you can watch the livestream and stream the full album.