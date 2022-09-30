Beyond the Boys’ Club: Ann Wilson of Heart

Beyond the Boys’ Club is a monthly column from journalist and radio host Anne Erickson, focusing on women in the heavy music genres, as they offer their perspectives on the music industry and discuss their personal experiences. Erickson is also a music artist herself and has a new EP and single, “Last Love,” with Upon Wings. The latest edition of Beyond the Boys’ Club features an interview with the legendary Ann Wilson of Heart.

As one of the founding members of female-led rock mainstays Heart, Ann Wilson knows just how difficult it was for women to break into rock music decades ago. She also knows what it takes to have staying power as a musical artist, as Wilson is still releasing imaginative new music and playing jam-packed shows.

Wilson released her latest solo album, Fierce Bliss, earlier this year via Silver Lining Music. The solo release marks her first featuring mostly original songs, including lead single “Greed,” which is about the materialism plaguing America and the world today.

Wilson checked in with Heavy Consequence for the latest edition of “Beyond the Boys’ Club,” discussing the new album, why she chose to release original songs this time around, her pioneering days as a women in rock music and more. Read the full interview below, and check out Heavy Consequence‘s recent review of Ann Wilson in concert here.

This is your first solo album that features original material rather than cover songs. What made now the right time to release a record with original songs?

During the pandemic lockdown, I had a chance to actually write. I spent some serious time spent writing, and I came up with things that I thought were worth recording and putting on a record.