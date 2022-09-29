Big Star’s Jody Stephens Announces #1 Record Tour in Celebration of 50th Anniversary

To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Big Star’s #1 Record, the band’s sole surviving member Jody Stephens has announced a run of US tour dates. At these shows, he’ll perform the album in full with the backing of band that includes R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wilco’s Pat Sansone, The Posies’ Jon Auer, and Chris Stamey of The dB’s.

“The Don’t Lie to Me! Tour” kicks off November 30th in Athens, Georgia, with further stops scheduled in Memphis, TN; Jersey City, NJ;Ardmore, PA; Washington, DC; and Carrboro, NC. Check out the full schedule below.

Prior to the tour’s launch, Stephens will stage a benefit concert at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on November 5th, with proceeds benefiting the Autism Healthcare Cooperative. The evening will feature a performance of Big Star’s #1 Record in its entirety, plus other selections from Big Star’s Radio City and Third/Sister Lovers albums. Stephens will be joined by Susanna Hoffs, The Lemon Twigs, Chris Price, and Luther Russell, plus a backing ensemble that includes Mike Mills, Chris Stamey, Jon Auer, Pat Sansone, Skylar Gudasz, Brett Harris, Django Haskins, Jeff Crawford, Charles Cleaver, and Audley Freed. Tickets are available here.

“Don’t Lie To Me!” Tour Dates:

11/30 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre

12/03 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts

12/04 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall

12/06 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

12/07 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage

12/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

* = The lineup for this show only will consist of Stephens, Auer, Mills, Stamey, joined by Mitch Easter and Brett Harris, plus special guests