Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Big Star’s Jody Stephens Announces #1 Record Tour in Celebration of 50th Anniversary

On "The Don't Lie to Me! Tour," Stephens will be joined by R.E.M.'s Mike Mills, Wilco's Pat Sansone, The Posies' Jon Auer, and Chris Stamey

Big Star's album cover for #1 Record
Big Star’s album cover for #1 Record
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 29, 2022 | 12:34pm ET

    To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Big Star’s #1 Record, the band’s sole surviving member Jody Stephens has announced a run of US tour dates. At these shows, he’ll perform the album in full with the backing of band that includes R.E.M.’s Mike Mills, Wilco’s Pat Sansone, The Posies’ Jon Auer, and Chris Stamey of The dB’s.

    “The Don’t Lie to Me! Tour” kicks off November 30th in Athens, Georgia, with further stops scheduled in Memphis, TN; Jersey City, NJ;Ardmore, PA; Washington, DC; and Carrboro, NC. Check out the full schedule below.

    Prior to the tour’s launch, Stephens will stage a benefit concert at the Alex Theatre in Glendale, California on November 5th, with proceeds benefiting the Autism Healthcare Cooperative. The evening will feature a performance of Big Star’s #1 Record in its entirety, plus other selections from Big Star’s Radio City and Third/Sister Lovers albums. Stephens will be joined by Susanna Hoffs, The Lemon Twigs, Chris Price, and Luther Russell, plus a backing ensemble that includes Mike Mills, Chris Stamey, Jon Auer, Pat Sansone, Skylar Gudasz, Brett Harris, Django Haskins, Jeff Crawford, Charles Cleaver, and Audley Freed. Tickets are available here.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Don’t Lie To Me!” Tour Dates:
    11/30 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theatre
    12/03 – Memphis, TN @ Crosstown Arts
    12/04 – Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall
    12/06 – Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
    12/07 – Washington, D.C. @ Union Stage
    12/09 – Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle *

    * = The lineup for this show only will consist of Stephens, Auer, Mills, Stamey, joined by Mitch Easter and Brett Harris, plus special guests

    Big Star Tour

Around The Web

Latest Stories

muse 2023 will of the people tour evanescence tickets buy

Muse Announce 2023 North American "Will of the People Tour"

September 29, 2022

jason isbell 400 unit 2023 tour dates folk rock americana music news tickets

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit Announce US Tour Dates for 2023

September 28, 2022

Phish New Years Eve tickets tour 2022 how to buy New York City Madison Square Garden Manhattan December dates shows seats Riviera Maya cancun

How to Get Tickets to Phish's 2022 New Year's Eve Shows

September 27, 2022

death cab for cutie 2023 tour dates indie rock alternative live music news momma

Death Cab for Cutie Add US and Europe Tour Dates for 2023

September 27, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Big Star's Jody Stephens Announces #1 Record Tour in Celebration of 50th Anniversary

Menu Shop Search Newsletter