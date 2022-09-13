Big Thief Announce Spring 2023 Tour

Big Thief have unveiled dates for a Spring 2023 tour covering the US, UK, and Europe. See the full itinerary below and grab tickets here.

The 17-city US circuit begins in Burlington, Vermont on January 31st, followed by Philadelphia, Houston, Miami, and more. The band will take the Ryman Auditorium stage in Nashville on February 7th before they wrap the leg at New York’s Radio City Music Hall on March 2nd. They’ll resume in the UK in early April, then close out the month with nine shows across Europe including Barcelona and the tour finale in Lisbon, Portugal on April 29th.

Tickets will be first available via Spotify pre-sale starting Wednesday, September 14th at 10:00 a.m. local time, and a Live Nation pre-sale opens on Thursday, September 15th at 10:00 a.m. local (use code VENUE). General public tickets follow on Friday, September 16th at 10:00 a.m. local time. Grab your seats via Ticketmaster.

Big Thief will no doubt be supporting their latest LP and Consequence’s best album of 2022 so far, Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe in You, but who knows what else they’ll have in store by next spring? The band already revealed a new track during their NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert in July, and they’ve also provided live samples of the record on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, and The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Big Thief 2022-2023 Tour Dates:

11/12 – Seoul, KR @ Rolling Hall

11/14 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

11/15 – Osaka, JP @ Club Quattro

11/18 – Tokyo, KP @ O-East

11/21 – Perth, AU @ Astor Theatre

11/23 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

11/24 – Melbourne, AU @ The Forum

11/27 – Sydney, AU @ Enmore Theatre

11/30 – Brisbane, AU @ Princess Theatre (Tix)

12/02 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation (Tix)

12/03 – Auckland, NZ @ Powerstation (Tix)

12/04 – Wellington, NZ @ Opera House (Tix)

01/31 – Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground (Tix)

02/03 – New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall (Tix)

02/04 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall (Tix)

02/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE (Tix)

02/07 – Nashville, TN @ The Ryman Auditorium (Tix)

02/09 – Oxford, MS @ Lyric Oxford (Tix)

02/10 – Fayetteville, AR @ George’s Majestic Lounge (Tix)

02/11 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom (Tix)

02/15 – Austin, TX @ ACL at Moody Theatre (Tix)

02/16 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall (Tix)

02/17 – New Orleans, LA @ Orpheum Theater (Tix)

02/18 – Birmingham, AL @ Iron City (Tix)

02/20 – Orlando, FL @ Beacham Theatre (Tix)

02/21 – Miami, FL @ North Beach Bandshell (Tix)

02/24 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern (Tix)

02/25 – Asheville, NC @ Thomas Wolfe Auditorium (Tix)

03/02 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall (Tix)

04/05 – Gateshead, UK @ Sage Gateshead (Tix)

04/06 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall (Tix)

04/07 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo Manchester (Tix)

04/08 – Cardiff, UK @ Great Hall (Tix)

04/11 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton (Tix)

04/12 – London, UK @ Eventim Hammersmith Apollo

04/15 – Rotterdam, NL @ Rotterdamse Schouwburg

04/16 – Groningen, NL @ De Oosterpoort (Tix)

04/18 – Antwerp, BE @ De Roma

04/22 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

04/23 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz (Tix)

04/26 – Barcelona, ES @ Sala Razzmatazz

04/27 – Valencia, ES @ Sala Moon

04/28 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

04/29 – Lisbon, PT @ LAV