Bikini Kill Announce Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates

Bikini Kill have announced a run of rescheduled North American tour dates for Spring 2023.

The trek makes up for shows from this June and July that were postponed due to a member testing positive for COVID and kicks off in Nashville on March 30th. It will include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, and more before closing out in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 23rd. See the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

The tour will feature the iconic line-up Kathleen Hanna (vocals), Kathi Wilcox (bass guitar), and Tobi Vail (drums) playing alongside guitarist Sara Landeau. Bikini Kill initially reunited in 2019 for a series of concerts in the US and UK. A more extensive outing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group returned to the road earlier this year.

Prior to Spring 2023, Bikini Kill have a couple of remaining dates in the Pacific Northwest. Tickets are available now here.

Bikini Kill 2022-2023 North American Tour Dates

09/13 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *

09/16 — Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Fest

09/17 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *

03/30 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works

04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

04/03 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

04/04 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/06 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

04/09 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner

04/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground

04/12 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus

04/13 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/14 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

04/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre

04/17 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre

04/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

04/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

04/23 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

* = w/ Table Sugar