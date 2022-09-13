Menu
Bikini Kill Announce Rescheduled 2023 Tour Dates

Including stops in Nashville, Atlanta, Boston, Toronto, and Philadelphia

Bikini Kill, photo by Debi Del Grande
September 13, 2022 | 12:53pm ET

    Bikini Kill have announced a run of rescheduled North American tour dates for Spring 2023.

    The trek makes up for shows from this June and July that were postponed due to a member testing positive for COVID and kicks off in Nashville on March 30th. It will include stops in Atlanta, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, Philadelphia, and more before closing out in Knoxville, Tennessee on April 23rd. See the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale Friday, September 16th at 12:00 p.m. ET via Ticketmaster.

    The tour will feature the iconic line-up Kathleen Hanna (vocals), Kathi Wilcox (bass guitar), and Tobi Vail (drums) playing alongside guitarist Sara Landeau. Bikini Kill initially reunited in 2019 for a series of concerts in the US and UK. A more extensive outing was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the group returned to the road earlier this year.

    Prior to Spring 2023, Bikini Kill have a couple of remaining dates in the Pacific Northwest. Tickets are available now here.

    Bikini Kill 2022-2023 North American Tour Dates
    09/13 — Tacoma, WA @ Spanish Ballroom *
    09/16 — Victoria, BC @ Rifflandia Fest
    09/17 — Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park *
    03/30 — Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works
    04/01 — Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    04/03 — Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
    04/04 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    04/06 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
    04/07 — Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
    04/09 — Boston, MA @ Roadrunner
    04/10 — South Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground
    04/12 — Montreal, QC @ M Telus
    04/13 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    04/14 — Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall
    04/16 — Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre
    04/17 — Royal Oak, MI @ Royal Oak Music Theatre
    04/19 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    04/20 — St. Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre
    04/23 — Knoxville, TN @ The Mill & Mine

    * = w/ Table Sugar

