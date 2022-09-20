Menu
Billy on the Street Returns with Paul Rudd for First New Episode in Three Years: Watch

On a mission to promote Billy Eichner's upcoming gay rom-com Bros

billy on the street
Billy on the Street, photo via Twitter
September 20, 2022 | 2:14pm ET

    Let’s go, lesbians (and everyone else) — Billy Eichner’s revered on-the-fly interview series Billy on the Street just debuted its first new episode in three years, featuring one very special guest: the “famous and beloved straight man” Paul Rudd to promote Eichner’s upcoming gay rom-com Bros

    In typical Billy on the Street fashion, Eichner and Rudd dashed around Manhattan with a microphone. Instead of random trivia questions, the duo were on a mission to corral straight people into seeing Bros, which Eichner executive produced, co-wrote, and stars in. Throughout their escapades, Eichner and Rudd literally pick up a fan, cause another to fangirl, encounter a few possible homophobes, and question some youths about Barbra Streisand.

    Eichner also rallies a group of lesbians to help him spread the good word: “Let’s go lesbians, let’s bro!” he yells amid the New York hustle and bustle. Watch the brand-new episode of Billy on the Street below.

    Bros premieres September 30th, and it stars Eichner as a “podcasting powerhouse”-turned-screenwriter who’s forced to face the harsh consequences of his commitment issues. As for Rudd, he’s set to return as a recurring character in the upcoming third season of Hulu’s Only Murders in the Building.

