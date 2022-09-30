Björk Unveils Her “Mushroom Album” Fossora: Stream

Fossora, the new album from Björk, is here. After previewing it with the singles “Atopos,” “Ovule,” and “Ancestress,” the Icelandic musician has released her follow-up to 2017’s Utopia in its entirety.
An avid fungophile, Björk has dubbed Fossora her “mushroom album” — earthly, organic, grounded, and reminiscent of the circle of life. The personnel behind Fossora also includes a sextet of bass clarinets, beats crafted by Indonesian dance duo Gabber Modus Operandi, and vocals from her son Sindri, her daughter Ísadóra, and the musician Serpentwithfeet. Björk’s late mother has two songwriting credits, making the album’s references to life and death all the more poignant.
On a lighter note, Björk also says her 10th studio album embodies “what it’s like when you walk into this fantasy and, you know, have a lunch and farrrrt, and do normal things, like meet your friends.” Listen to Fossora via Apple Music or Spotify below.
If you need to catch up on Björk’s prolific discography, you’re in luck, because she’s been hosting a podcast series where you can learn all about it. She’s also set to play Primavera Sound’s new Latin American festivals later this year.
Fossora Artwork:
Fossora Tracklist:
01. Atopos (feat. Kasimyn)
02. Ovule
03. Mycelia
04. Sorrowful Soil
05. Ancestress (feat. Sindri Eldon)
06. Fagurt Er í Fjörðum
07. Victimhood
08. Allow (featuring Emilie Nicolas0
09. Fungal City (feat. Serpentwithfeet)
10. Trölla-Gabba (feat. Kasimyn)
11. Freefall
12. Fossora (feat. Kasimyn)
13. Her Mother’s House (feat. Ísadóra Bjarkardóttir Barney)