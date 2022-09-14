Menu
Björk Shares Galactic Love Song “Ovule”: Stream

Another cut from her upcoming album Fossora

Björk’s Ovule video
September 14, 2022 | 10:37am ET

    A new album from Björk is on the way. But before we get to hear Fossora in its entirety later this month, the avant-pop legend has shared another sample of it today with the new single “Ovule” and an accompanying music video.

    “Ovule” begins with Björk’s one-of-a-kind vocals over a subtle horn melody: “I have placed a glass egg above us floating/ An oval ovule in a dark blood red void/ Carries our digital selves, embracing and kissing,” she sings. Later on, an industrial beat comes in to give the track some groove. “In the dark blood red oval void/ Our lovemaking avatars in a shell,” which sounds a bit like a metaphor for dating apps, but who knows.

    Björk wrote a bit more about “Ovule” on social media:

    ovule for me is my definition of love
    it is a meditation about us as lovers walking around this world
    and i imagine 2 spheres or satellites following us around
    one above us that represents ideal love
    one below us representing the shadows of love
    and we ourselves walk around in the third sphere of real love ,
    where the everyday monday-morning meet-in-the-kitchen-love lives in

    See Björk wear some intricate gowns with gems on her face in the Nick Knight-directed video for “Ovule” below.

    “Ovule” follows the previously-released single “Atopos.” Fossora is due out September 30th, and pre-orders are ongoing. Also on Björk’s schedule is a podcast series about her discography as well as performances at Primavera Sound’s new Latin American festivals.

