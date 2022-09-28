Menu
Members of Black Sabbath, Metallica, Van Halen, Mötley Crüe Bring the Heavy Hits to Taylor Hawkins Tribute Show: Watch

The Los Angeles concert wasn't short on heavy metal and hard rock

Metal Hard Rock at Taylor Hawkins Tribute
Lars Ulrich (photo by Amy Harris), Wolfgang Van Halen (photo by Rodrigo Fredes), Geezer Butler (photo by Amy Harris), and Nikki Sixx (photo by Philip Cosores)
September 28, 2022 | 12:28pm ET

    Taylor Hawkins’ love of metal and hard rock was on full display Tuesday night (September 27th) in Los Angeles at the second of two tribute concerts in honor of the late Foo Fighters drummer. Among the dozens of guest musicians were members of some of the biggest heavy bands on the planet, including Black Sabbath, Metallica, Van Halen, and Mötley Crüe.

    As he did during the first Taylor Hawkins tribute show earlier this month in London, Wolfgang Van Halen came out to perform two Van Halen classics, this time changing it up with “Panama” first before rocking “Hot for Teacher.” The son of the late Eddie Van Halen was joined onstage by Dave Grohl, drummer Josh Freese, and The Darkness singer Justin Hawkins for both tunes.

    A short while later, Grohl brought Nikki Sixx and Tommy Lee onstage for a performance of Mötley Crüe’s “Live Wire” and “Home Sweet Home” featuring singer Derek Day of the band Classless Act (who recently opened for the Crüe on their stadium tour).

    Later in the set, three metal legends — Black Sabbath bassist Geezer Butler, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich, and ex-Skid Row singer Sebastian Bach — all joined Foo Fighters for a two-song performance of the Sabbath classics “Supernaut” and “Paranoid.”

    Those heavy-hitting performances came as part of a massive 53-song setlist that also included appearances by RUSH’s Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson, surviving members of Soundgarden and Nirvana, and many more.

    Foo Fighters at Taylor Hawkins tribute concert in L.A.
    Foo Fighters Honor Taylor Hawkins with a Second Six-Hour Musical Lovefest in L.A.: Review

    Watch the aforementioned metal and hard rock performances from the Taylor Hawkins tribute show in the clips below, and read Consequence‘s full recap of the Los Angeles Taylor Hawkins tribute show here.

