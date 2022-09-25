Menu
BLACKPINK Make History as First Girl Group to Earn No. 1 Album in 14 Years

BORN PINK also marks the third album by a Korean act to go No. 1 in 2022

September 25, 2022 | 6:26pm ET

    BLACKPINK have made history with their sophomore album, BORN PINK, by becoming the first all-female group to top the Billboard Top 200 albums chart since 2008.

    BORN PINK moved 102,000 equivalent album units in its first week of release in the US. As a result, BLACKPINK are the first girl group to go No. 1 since Danity Kane did so with their album Welcome to the Dollhouse in April 2008.

    The success of BORN PINK also means that three different South Korean acts have topped Billboard in 2022. BTS and Stray Kids each previously went No. 1 with their albums Proof and Oddinary, respectively.

    In October, BLACKPINK will embark on a world tour that includes performances in Korea, the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe, South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Tickets to what’s being billed as the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Editor’s Note: For more on BLACKPINK, subscribe to Mary Siroky’s weekly K-pop newsletter, Fan Chant.

