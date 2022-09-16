Menu
BLACKPINK Unleash New Album BORN PINK: Stream

The second offering from the K-pop superstars

BLACKPINK circa 2022
BLACKPINK, photo via YG Entertainment
September 16, 2022 | 9:15am ET

    BLACKPINK’s new album BORN PINK has arrived. Listen to the eight-track project below via Apple Music and Spotify. Additionally, the group has shared a new video for the song “Shut Down,” which you can see below.

    BORN PINK features the previously released single “Pink Venom,” which we named Song of the Week, and follows BLACKPINK’s 2020 debut The Album. In the time since then, the K-pop girl group has stayed busy, winning an MTV Video Music Award for their digital in-game show The Concert and making their American awards show debut by performing at the ceremony.

    In October, they’ll embark on a world tour that includes performances in Korea, the United States, Canada, the UK, Europe, South Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. Tickets to what’s being billed as the “largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Related Video

    BORN PINK Artwork:

    blackpink born pink artwork

    BORN PINK Tracklist:
    01. Pink Venom
    02. Shut Down
    03. Typa Girl
    04. Yeah Yeah Yeah
    05. Hard to Love
    06. The Happiest Girl
    07. Tally
    08. Ready for Love

