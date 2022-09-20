BLACKPINK supported their latest album, BORN PINK, with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night. The all-star foursome of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa staged a highly choreographed performance of “Shut Down,” which you can replay in full below.

The group previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2020, where they performed “Lovesick Girls.” That appearance was also historic as it marked the first time an all-female K-pop act was interviewed on the program.

To further support BORN PINK, BLACKPINK will embark on “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” beginning next month in South Korea. A North American leg launches in Dallas on October 25th and extends through the end of November. Tickets are available here, and see our dream setlist for the tour.

