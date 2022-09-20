Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

BLACKPINK “Shut Down” Kimmel with High-Energy Performance: Watch

In support of their new album, BORN PINK

BLACKPINK on Kimmel
BLACKPINK on Kimmel, , photo via YG Entertainment
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 20, 2022 | 8:26am ET

    BLACKPINK supported their latest album, BORN PINK, with an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Monday night. The all-star foursome of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, and Lisa staged a highly choreographed performance of “Shut Down,” which you can replay in full below.

    The group previously appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in October 2020, where they performed “Lovesick Girls.” That appearance was also historic as it marked the first time an all-female K-pop act was interviewed on the program.

    To further support BORN PINK, BLACKPINK will embark on “the largest world tour in the history of a K-pop girl group” beginning next month in South Korea. A North American leg launches in Dallas on October 25th and extends through the end of November. Tickets are available here, and see our dream setlist for the tour.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Ed. Note: For more on BLACKPINK, subscribe to Mary Siroky’s weekly K-pop newsletter, Fan Chant.

Around The Web

Latest Stories

death cab for cutie jimmy kimmel live late night performance asphalt meadows stream listen indie rock music news tv

Death Cab for Cutie Ring in Asphalt Meadows with Kimmel Performance: Watch

September 16, 2022

phoenix ezra koenig tonight late show stephen colbert

Phoenix Perform "Tonight" with Ezra Koenig on Colbert: Watch

September 15, 2022

st vincent down colbert late show stephen watch stream

St. Vincent Performs "Down" on Colbert: Watch

September 14, 2022

Soccer Mommy Rocks Out to "Shotgun" and "Feel It All the Time" on Kimmel: Watch

August 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

BLACKPINK "Shut Down" Kimmel with High-Energy Performance: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter