BLACKSTARKIDS and beabadoobee Send a “CYBERKISS 2 U*” on New Song: Stream

Ahead of their new project CYBERKISS*, BLACKSTARKIDS have shared “CYBERKISS 2 U*,” a new track featuring their Dirty Hit labelmate beabadoobee. Listen to the single below.

Where last month’s “SEX APPEAL” was all swaggering hip-hop, “CYBERKISS 2 U*” leans more into hyperpop, with BLACKSTARKIDS and beabadoobee’s vocals tuned up chipmunk style over a saccharine electronic melody. “Takes me back, when you said I can make you better,” they sing. “You make me feel good, I hope I feel this way forever.”

“We were inspired by electronic and colorful music from our childhood like Daft Punk and Jamiroquai,” BLACKSTARKIDS said in a statement about the track. “Also New York culture in general, the scene that kids have going on down there played a big role in how we wanted our music to sound. Working with beabadoobee and her producer Jacob Budgen was an amazing experience, because we were fans first then became friends while we toured together. Working together felt natural and was a super fun experience.”

Advertisement

Related Video

CYBERKISS* arrives September 23rd via Dirty Hit, and pre-orders are ongoing. BLACKSTARKIDS’ last project was 2021’s Puppies Forever.

Meanwhile, beabadoobee is in the midst of a tour supporting her sophomore album, July’s Beatopia. Grab tickets to her upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.