BLACKSTARKIDS Unveil New Project CYBERKISS*: Stream

BLACKSTARKIDS are back with their new project, CYBERKISS*, which is out today (September 23rd) via Dirty Hit. Stream it below.
CYBERKISS* marks the follow-up to the Kansas City group’s 2021 debut album, Puppies Forever. The 17-song collection features a sole collaboration with labelmate beabadoobee.
Calling back to early aughts hip-hop, lead single “SEX APPEAL” is a maximalist hit of braggadocio from BLACKSTARKIDS, as TheBabeGabe, TyFaizon, and Deiondre rap over blaring sirens and quirky percussion. “I’m up for the night, I don’t need a pill/ Don’t talk to me unless you got sex appeal,” the trio insist. In the single’s music video, they dance around a washed-out, white room. Watch it below.
“This song is a homage to 2000s Neptunes, Timbaland, and Missy [Elliott],” they explained in a statement. “As well as, lyrically, a homage to JAY-Z. ‘Light Your Ass on Fire’ from [The Neptunes’ 2003 album] Clones was a big inspiration on this track, and we wanted to have a song that felt fun and confident.”
Last year, BLACKSTARKIDS broke down Puppies Forever for us track by track.
CYBERKISS* Artwork:
CYBERKISS* Tracklist:
01. HOW TO SELF DESTRUCT*
02. SEX APPEAL
03. PINK STARZ
04. JOY
05. REJECT MEDIA
06. CYBERKISS 2 YOU* (feat. beabadoobee)
07. NUYORK V2*
08. BOYCOTT
09. STAR CROSSED KIWI FUSION*
10. DO THE RIGHT THING
11. KEEP ME AROUND
12. DIGITAL WORLD
13. EXPRESS YOURSELF
14. PEACH COBBLER
15. CARDIGAN
16. 1-800-BLACKSTARKIDS
17. PEACE + LOVE