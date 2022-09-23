Menu
BLACKSTARKIDS Unveil New Project CYBERKISS*: Stream

The genre-bending group's follow-up to their 2021 debut, Puppies Forever.

blackstarkids cyberkiss
BLACKSTARKIDS, photo by Daniel Ruiz
September 23, 2022 | 11:30am ET

    BLACKSTARKIDS are back with their new project, CYBERKISS*, which is out today (September 23rd) via Dirty Hit. Stream it below.

    CYBERKISS* marks the follow-up to the Kansas City group’s 2021 debut album, Puppies Forever. The 17-song collection features a sole collaboration with labelmate beabadoobee.

    Calling back to early aughts hip-hop, lead single “SEX APPEAL” is a maximalist hit of braggadocio from BLACKSTARKIDS, as TheBabeGabe, TyFaizon, and Deiondre rap over blaring sirens and quirky percussion. “I’m up for the night, I don’t need a pill/ Don’t talk to me unless you got sex appeal,” the trio insist. In the single’s music video, they dance around a washed-out, white room. Watch it below.

    “This song is a homage to 2000s Neptunes, Timbaland, and Missy [Elliott],” they explained in a statement. “As well as, lyrically, a homage to JAY-Z. ‘Light Your Ass on Fire’ from [The Neptunes’ 2003 album] Clones was a big inspiration on this track, and we wanted to have a song that felt fun and confident.”

    Last year, BLACKSTARKIDS broke down Puppies Forever for us track by track.

    CYBERKISS* Artwork:

    blackstarkids cyberkiss artwork

    CYBERKISS* Tracklist:
    01. HOW TO SELF DESTRUCT*
    02. SEX APPEAL
    03. PINK STARZ
    04. JOY
    05. REJECT MEDIA
    06. CYBERKISS 2 YOU* (feat. beabadoobee)
    07. NUYORK V2*
    08. BOYCOTT
    09. STAR CROSSED KIWI FUSION*
    10. DO THE RIGHT THING
    11. KEEP ME AROUND
    12. DIGITAL WORLD
    13. EXPRESS YOURSELF
    14. PEACH COBBLER
    15. CARDIGAN
    16. 1-800-BLACKSTARKIDS
    17. PEACE + LOVE

