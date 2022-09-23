BLACKSTARKIDS Unveil New Project CYBERKISS*: Stream

BLACKSTARKIDS are back with their new project, CYBERKISS*, which is out today (September 23rd) via Dirty Hit. Stream it below.

CYBERKISS* marks the follow-up to the Kansas City group’s 2021 debut album, Puppies Forever. The 17-song collection features a sole collaboration with labelmate beabadoobee.

Calling back to early aughts hip-hop, lead single “SEX APPEAL” is a maximalist hit of braggadocio from BLACKSTARKIDS, as TheBabeGabe, TyFaizon, and Deiondre rap over blaring sirens and quirky percussion. “I’m up for the night, I don’t need a pill/ Don’t talk to me unless you got sex appeal,” the trio insist. In the single’s music video, they dance around a washed-out, white room. Watch it below.

“This song is a homage to 2000s Neptunes, Timbaland, and Missy [Elliott],” they explained in a statement. “As well as, lyrically, a homage to JAY-Z. ‘Light Your Ass on Fire’ from [The Neptunes’ 2003 album] Clones was a big inspiration on this track, and we wanted to have a song that felt fun and confident.”

Last year, BLACKSTARKIDS broke down Puppies Forever for us track by track.

CYBERKISS* Artwork:

CYBERKISS* Tracklist:

01. HOW TO SELF DESTRUCT*

02. SEX APPEAL

03. PINK STARZ

04. JOY

05. REJECT MEDIA

06. CYBERKISS 2 YOU* (feat. beabadoobee)

07. NUYORK V2*

08. BOYCOTT

09. STAR CROSSED KIWI FUSION*

10. DO THE RIGHT THING

11. KEEP ME AROUND

12. DIGITAL WORLD

13. EXPRESS YOURSELF

14. PEACH COBBLER

15. CARDIGAN

16. 1-800-BLACKSTARKIDS

17. PEACE + LOVE