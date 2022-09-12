Blondie’s Clem Burke on Their Box Set, Bowie’s Influence, and Johnny Marr’s Appearance on Their Next Album

Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

Blondie’s Clem Burke checks in with Kyle Meredith to talk about the band’s first authorized archival box set, Against the Odds 1974-1982, and their upcoming album.

Advertisement

Related Video

The drummer dives into what influenced the new collection before heading back in time to talk about the creative progression of songs like “Heart of Glass.” He then touches on being a multi-genre band from the start and the enormous impact David Bowie had on the group.

Burke also discusses how the next record will feature Johnny Marr and a cover, his favorite Blondie needle drops, and if we can expect him to perform with The Eurythmics for their upcoming Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction.

Listen to Blondie’s Clem Burke discuss Against the Odds and more on the Kyle Meredith With… podcast above, or via the YouTube player below. When you’re done, make sure to like, review, and subscribe to KMW wherever you get your podcasts, and keep up to date on all our shows by following the Consequence Podcast Network.