Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blondie’s Clem Burke on Their Box Set, Bowie’s Influence, and Johnny Marr’s Appearance on Their Next Album

The drummer also speculates if he’ll perform with The Eurythmics at their upcoming Rock Hall induction

kmw blondie clem burke Against the Odds 1974–1982 photo by martyn goddard
Kyle Meredith with Blondie, photo by Martyn Goddard
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
September 12, 2022 | 12:54pm ET

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Josh Gad Central Park

Josh Gad on Central Park’s Meat Loaf-style Power Ballad and the Return of Kristen Bell and Sam Richardson

September 9, 2022

Afghan Whigs How Do You Burn

The Afghan Whigs’ Greg Dulli on the Illumination of How Do You Burn and Loss of Mark Lanegan

September 7, 2022

Greta Van Fleet tour

Greta Van Fleet’s Sam Kiszka on Opening for Metallica and Going Back to Their Roots for New LP

September 6, 2022

Robin Trower Derek Sherinian kyle meredith with

Robin Trower and Derek Sherinian on Mastering Their Instruments and Famous Collaborations

September 5, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blondie’s Clem Burke on Their Box Set, Bowie’s Influence, and Johnny Marr's Appearance on Their Next Album

Menu Shop Search Newsletter