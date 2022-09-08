Menu
Blood Orange Announces New Four Songs EP, Shares “Jesus Freak Lighter”: Stream

Arriving September 16th

blood orange four songs ep
Blood Orange, photo courtesy of artist
September 8, 2022 | 12:06pm ET

    Dev Hynes has announced the new EP Four Songs, his first new music as Blood Orange since 2019. The EP arrives September 16th via Blood Orange’s new label RCA, while first single “Jesus Freak Lighter” is out now.

    Four Songs was written and produced by Blood Orange and features assistance from Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier. Pre-orders for the EP are ongoing.

    Blood Orange’s last studio project was the 2019 mixtape for Angel’s Pulse. Since then, Hynes has scored the series We Are Who We Are and In Treatment, as well as the films Mainstream, Naomi Osaka, and Passing. He was also nominated for the Grammy award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for his classical album FieldsNext up, he’ll score the Paul Schrader film Master Gardener.

    Hynes also still has six dates left opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden. See those tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Four Songs EP Artwork:

    blood orange four songs ep artwork

    Four Songs EP Tracklist:
    01. Jesus Freak Lighter
    02. Something You Know
    03. Wish
    04. Relax & Run

    Blood Orange 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
    09/22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

