Blood Orange Announces New Four Songs EP, Shares “Jesus Freak Lighter”: Stream

Dev Hynes has announced the new EP Four Songs, his first new music as Blood Orange since 2019. The EP arrives September 16th via Blood Orange’s new label RCA, while first single “Jesus Freak Lighter” is out now.

Four Songs was written and produced by Blood Orange and features assistance from Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier. Pre-orders for the EP are ongoing.

Blood Orange’s last studio project was the 2019 mixtape for Angel’s Pulse. Since then, Hynes has scored the series We Are Who We Are and In Treatment, as well as the films Mainstream, Naomi Osaka, and Passing. He was also nominated for the Grammy award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for his classical album Fields. Next up, he’ll score the Paul Schrader film Master Gardener.

Hynes also still has six dates left opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden. See those tour dates below, and grab tickets via Ticketmaster.

Four Songs EP Artwork:

Four Songs EP Tracklist:

01. Jesus Freak Lighter

02. Something You Know

03. Wish

04. Relax & Run

Blood Orange 2022 Tour Dates:

09/08 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/10 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/14 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/15 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/21 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

09/22 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden