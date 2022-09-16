Blood Orange Unveils New Four Songs EP: Stream

Blood Orange has dropped a new EP called Four Songs, marking his first new music since 2019. Listen to the project below.

Dev Hynes wrote and produced all of Four Songs, while Ian Isaiah, Eva Tolkin, and Erika de Casier appear on the project as well. The artist initially announced the EP by sharing its opening track, “Jesus Freak Lighter.”

Blood Orange’s last studio project was 2019’s Angel’s Pulse mixtape. Apart from his usual brand of R&B, Hynes has spent the last couple of years writing classical music: he scored the series We Are Who We Are and In Treatment, as well as the films Mainstream, Naomi Osaka, and Passing. He also earned a Grammy nomination for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for his album Fields. Next up, he’ll score the Paul Schrader film Master Gardener.

On September 21st, Blood Orange will wrap up his time opening for Harry Styles at Madison Square Garden. Find remaining tickets to that show here.

Four Songs EP Artwork:

Four Songs EP Tracklist:

01. Jesus Freak Lighter

02. Something You Know

03. Wish

04. Relax & Run