Blood Orange was the musical guest on September 22nd’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and the R&B artist offered a dreamy performance of his new song “Wish.”

Dev Hynes and his backing band took the stage with little more than just their gear and red flood lights, giving the already hazy track an even more all-encompassing atmosphere. And no matter how many times we see it, it’s always impressive to watch Hynes pull triple-duty on keys, guitar, and vocals simultaneously. Check out Blood Orange’s performance of “Wish” on Fallon below.

“Wish” appears on Blood Orange’s new EP Four Songs. The project, Hynes’ first as Blood Orange since 2019, features the single “Jesus Freak Lighter.”

