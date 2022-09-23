Menu
Menu Shop Search Newsletter
Advertisement

Blood Orange Gives Dreamy Rendition of “Wish” on Fallon: Watch

A song from the artist's new Four Songs EP

blood orange the tonight show starring jimmy fallon late night performances pop music news tv
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
September 23, 2022 | 10:29am ET

    Blood Orange was the musical guest on September 22nd’s episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallonand the R&B artist offered a dreamy performance of his new song “Wish.”

    Dev Hynes and his backing band took the stage with little more than just their gear and red flood lights, giving the already hazy track an even more all-encompassing atmosphere. And no matter how many times we see it, it’s always impressive to watch Hynes pull triple-duty on keys, guitar, and vocals simultaneously. Check out Blood Orange’s performance of “Wish” on Fallon below.

    “Wish” appears on Blood Orange’s new EP Four SongsThe project, Hynes’ first as Blood Orange since 2019, features the single “Jesus Freak Lighter.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Weezer at Boston Calling in 2022

Weezer Ring in SZNZ: Autumn EP by Performing "What Happens After You" on Kimmel: Watch

September 22, 2022

Courtney Barnett Seth Meyers Turning Green video watch NBC stream

Courtney Barnett Adds More Cowbell and Rips Through "Turning Green" on Seth Meyers: Watch

September 20, 2022

sudan archives colbert eslfish soul late night performances watch

Sudan Archives Shreds Violin Performing "Selfish Soul" on Colbert: Watch

September 20, 2022

BLACKPINK on Kimmel

BLACKPINK "Shut Down" Kimmel with High-Energy Performance: Watch

September 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Blood Orange Gives Dreamy Rendition of "Wish" on Fallon: Watch

Menu Shop Search Newsletter